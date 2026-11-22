When Marc Marquez won the 2025 MotoGP World Championship to become a seven-time title winner, it really did feel like the momentum that had deserted him ever since his serious arm injury in 2020 was back.

Marquez was never properly tested in 2025, nor did he ever have to reveal his full potential, as he eased to 11 grand prix victories and 14 sprints. Though the threat from Aprilia was growing, it was hard to see, at that time, how Marquez could be derailed in the final year of the 1000cc regulations that Ducati has come to dominate.

But, typical for Marquez’s career, it was never going to be that straightforward. The shoulder injury in Indonesia was serious enough to rule him out of the final rounds of the 2025 campaign. But the true extent of it wouldn’t become evident until he fractured his foot in a crash in the sprint at the French Grand Prix.

Marquez was off-colour in the early rounds of the season, with the feeling increasing as each week passed that he wasn’t telling the whole truth about his shoulder.

Marc Marquez, Sprint crash, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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He was denied a podium in Thailand due to a wheel failure. But in Brazil he wasn’t able to beat Fabio Di Giannantonio in the battle for third on equal machinery. He was worryingly mute at his Austin stomping ground in a distant fifth, before crashing out early in the Spanish Grand Prix. After not starting on Sunday at Le Mans, Marquez hadn’t even scored a race-win-worth of points when he went under the surgeon’s knife in early May.

The Le Mans sprint crash finally revealed all. The crash in Indonesia last October damaged metalwork in his shoulder that was touching the radial nerve in his right arm. It was an issue that didn’t arise during his training. But the body positioning required for a MotoGP bike meant he was, without warning, suffering numbness.

It explained his Sunday performances, and shed further light on why he’d been able to win sprints at Jerez, Brazil and almost in Thailand.

He missed the entire Catalan Grand Prix to recover from surgery, before staging his return at the Italian Grand Prix at the end of May. It was a tough weekend, with Marquez a distant seventh in the main race and fading 102 points behind then-championship leader Marco Bezzecchi on the leading factory Aprilia.

Seven rounds in, the championship was over.

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Marc Marquez's Ducati, 2026 French MotoGP © Gold and Goose

The mentality to win

Speaking ahead of his return at the Italian Grand Prix, Marquez insisted he was building towards his future - not a title charge in 2026.

“If I come back with the mentality that I can win this championship, I will be injured again,” he said at the time. “So, now is not the correct one: now I’m in the mentality to rebuild my future, because, riding like how I did in the first races, I wasn’t able to continue. So, let’s see that if in the next races I can rebuild my right arm, and from that point I know the speed will arrive. But, first of all, I need to feel well about my physical condition.”

As ever with Marquez, though, there was a certain level of truth he was keeping to himself. That became apparent just seven days later, when he stormed to his first 37-point weekend of the season and first grand prix victory in Hungary.

The slow-speed, left-handed Balaton Park was always going to be easier on him physically. And that’s exactly why he came back at Mugello, he said after the race, to be as prepared as he could for a victory assault in Hungary. Given the injury issues he’d been dealing with, it’s not unreasonable to believe that his only thought may have been the fact that winning may not come so easily again.

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Hungary MotoGP © Gold and Goose

But why go to all the trouble of coming back when he did for the sake of one win, given all the risks that could have entailed, if there wasn’t a belief that the championship was still a possibility?

A bad weekend for Aprilia allowed Marquez to close his 102-point deficit down to 72. Wins at Brno and another 37-point weekend in Germany, as Marco Bezzecchi’s season crumbled in dramatic fashion, saw Marquez go into the summer break with an 18-point disadvantage. He would later say that it was at this point of the season that he truly began to believe that title number eight was possible.

As he celebrates his eighth MotoGP title, Marquez has won seven grands prix so far in 2026 and 10 sprints. That’s a fantastic haul by any metric, for any rider, much less one whose surgeon said has a right arm operating at 50% of its capacity.

Clearly, questions about his fitness began to eat at him. Around the Aragon Grand Prix, Marquez posted to social media a picture of him training, which revealed the true extent of damage to his right arm over the years. It was what it was; that message made it clear, and he was doing everything he could to still keep his title hopes alive.

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That message could also be read as some insurance. If he wins the title, it would be another psychological blow to his rivals. If he lost, he did so well below his physical best, and thus minimised the defeat. Marquez has maintained throughout the season that Ducati’s GP26 is a great bike, and only he was the weakness.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Portuguese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

But the numbers flatter Ducati and further put Marquez’s season into context.

Ducati has nine Sunday wins to its credit in 2026. Seven of those are Marc Marquez’s. Fabio Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez have one apiece. Aprilia also has 10 wins, spread across all four of its riders, with Bezzecchi on seven, and Martin, Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez on one each.

Of Marquez’s seven wins, on only one occasion would his absence have seen Ducati still score victory, at Misano when Alex Marquez was second. KTM or Aprilia would have won those races instead.

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Marquez was never top Ducati in a grand prix prior to his shoulder surgery. In the races since, only three times was Marquez not the leading Ducati: at Mugello, Assen and Silverstone, the three worst circuits for a rider suffering from a right arm injury. In only one of those races (Mugello) was another Ducati rider on the podium. The team is always important, but this really was a rider’s championship.

This has been a very different championship fight for Marquez. Not only was he coming from behind, but he was having to be more calculated. In previous years, a bad day was accepting that the podium was the best on offer. In 2026, it’s been about maximising the weekends where he knew he would be strong to soften the blow of ones where he had to survive.

His back-to-back wins in Hungary and Czechia meant he left Assen, where he was seventh, with the same 40-point deficit he started the weekend. He went to Indonesia two points behind Jorge Martin and kept that gap intact at the end of the event. Until the Portimao sprint, Marquez finished every race in the points, something his Aprilia rivals couldn’t match.

Marquez has been forced to show his hand on more occasions this year to keep his title hopes alive. Some of that is because of the historic 102-point deficit he had to wipe away. But the challenge Martin mounted was significant. That was evident in the Phillip Island sprint, now really the decisive moment of the entire campaign.

Martin’s crash and subsequent wrist fracture ultimately pushed the door wide open for Marquez to win the championship. But the pressure Martin was placing on him at that time forced a reaction from the Ducati rider to really show his teeth.

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The GOAT debate is over

It’s almost impossible in sport to really nail down who the greatest of all time is in a field, because it has to take in so many factors. If you look solely at numbers in MotoGP, Giacomo Agostini had 15 world titles across all classes.

Marc Marquez celebrates the 2026 MotoGP world title © Gold and Goose

Motorcycle racing has gone through many eras, and the smaller displacement categories hold a lot of merit. But the premier class has always been the premier class, where the best of the best fight for honours.

Agostini’s success can never be underestimated. But it came at a time when seasons were less demanding, where bikes were not as physical, and when manufacturer support for the premier class was at its weakest. Agostini is a legend, no doubt, but the likes of Marquez, Valentino Rossi, Kenny Roberts Sr, Eddie Lawson and Mick Doohan have stronger cases to slot ahead of him on any greatest-of-all-time list.

Rossi’s numbers speak volumes, while his star power grew MotoGP to heights it likely never would have achieved through the 2000s without him. There is, however, an argument to be made that Rossi’s early title years came on the best bike in a less competitive era. Transforming Yamaha into the power it became, however, is a huge tick in the Rossi column.

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But his Ducati move exposed how rattled a rival could make him, with Jorge Lorenzo ultimately the reason Rossi left Yamaha in the first place. His 2015 season was utterly fantastic, until he threw it all away by caving in to the conspiracies of his entourage and waging a war with Marquez he was always going to lose. A decade later, his bitterness only divides the MotoGP fan base further.

Let’s not forget that Rossi also raced for four more years after 2017 without scoring a win up to his retirement. As he got older, while remaining, for the most part, healthy, Rossi simply faded.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Portuguese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

At his most dominant, Marquez tamed a Honda most couldn’t ride half as good as he could. With his right humerus 30 degrees out of rotation, Marquez still won three times in 2021. In 2022, he took the incredibly risky decision to have his arm rebroken and rotated back to its correct position. It was an operation he needed to extend his career, but it could easily have ended it just as quickly.

He tore up his factory Honda contract and turned his back on a salary to move to Gresini Ducati in 2024 to rebuild himself back to being a title contender. Going through all of that to win in the way he did in 2025 was one thing, but to erase a 102-point deficit in the standings, on Ducati’s weakest offering in years, while being physically weaker than he was a year ago against arguably his hardest opponent ever, is something else entirely.

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It’s taken 50 years for another rider to become an eight-time MotoGP world champion. That’s five decades of special talents, so many legends in their own right, who couldn’t match Agostini’s tally.

What Marquez is still able to do on the Ducati is impressive. But it’s that will to keep pushing, to keep suffering, 13 years into a career he was already “at peace” with in 2025, that sets him apart from all of MotoGP’s great champions.