Aprilia uses “not much strategy” in MotoGP, says its racing boss Massimo Rivola.

Rivola has been CEO of Aprilia Racing since 2019, and since then the brand has ascended from MotoGP’s backmarker manufacturer to arguably its technical reference.

Aprilia’s RS-GP has perhaps the most advanced aerodynamics in MotoGP, the company’s engineering department has been responsible for several aerodynamic innovations in the last four years in particular, and the factory’s official team has now been crowned MotoGP Teams’ Champion for 2026 after Marco Bezzecchi won the Sprint in Portimao.

Both its factory riders remain in mathematical title contention, too, although it’s a long shot for both Bezzecchi, who is 62 points behind Marc Marquez with 62 points left to be awarded in 2026, and Jorge Martin, who is 55 points behind Marquez and has a broken wrist.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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This is despite Bezzecchi having led Marquez by 102 points after he won the Italian Grand Prix, and despite Martin holding a lead of 40 points over Marquez after the British Grand Prix at Silverstone where Marquez struggled to seventh.

Rivola was asked by MotoGP.com after the Sprint in Portimao whether Aprilia has a strategy for trying to keep its title chances alive beyond tomorrow’s Portuguese Grand Prix.

“We approach every single race trying to give the best with not much strategy, honestly,” Rivola responded.

“This is a sport where, if you do a strategy, it’s likely that you’re going to fail, so it’s better not to do it too much! So, let’s see.

“Marco [Bezzecchi] is really fast. He seems to be straight away [fast] on the bike since FP1, and especially with medium [compound] tyres, so tomorrow I expect him to fight again.

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Marco Bezzecchi, Massimo Rivola, Sprint, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“And I hope that Jorge can do another good start and gain some more positions because he has something special that sometimes comes from nowhere.

“We will try to do our best, but we know that it’s a very, almost-impossible target. But never say never.”