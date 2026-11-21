For much of the Portimao Sprint, it looked like Marc Marquez and Ducati would be celebrating world championship glory at the chequered flag.

Instead, the Spaniard’s late crash put his riders’ title celebrations on ice for at least another day.

Meanwhile, rivals Aprilia, who won the race with Marco Bezzecchi, were able to uncork the champagne after claiming their first MotoGP teams’ title, having now built an uncatchable 140-point lead over Ducati Lenovo.

It is Aprilia’s 55th world title in two-wheel racing, but first ever in the premier-class.

Aprilia wins 2026 MotoGP teams' title. © Aprilia Racing

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"Aprilia Racing has grown every year, thanks to the dedication of everyone in Noale,” said Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola.

"While the riders were certainly decisive, this World Title must be shared with everyone who believed we could become the best team in MotoGP.

"Moreover, the Team Title in MotoGP is the equivalent of the Constructors’ Championship in F1, combining the points of both riders, and this should make us even more aware of our company's strength.

“Congratulations to everyone, and a special mention to Piaggio Group for believing in us. Our growth continues; 55 is a great number, but we have no intention of stopping here."

Aprilia's 56th could yet come in the MotoGP constructors' battle.

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Only the top rider from each manufacturer in each race counts towards the constructors’ crown, with Ducati now just three points clear of Aprilia.

That makes it by far the closest of the three MotoGP titles, with the teams' standings decided and Marquez now 55 points clear of Jorge Martin in the riders' ranking.

Bezzecchi is 62 points from the top, with a maximum of 62 points remaining.

MotoGP title chase after Portimao Sprint: Points per race (top 10 riders). © Peter McLaren