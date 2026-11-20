With the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 on Thursday, as the MotoGP paddock assembled at Portimao for round 21 of the campaign, it’s offered a moment to reflect on the 13 years between releases in Rockstar’s behemoth video game series.

When GTA5 released on 17 September 2013, Marc Marquez had five MotoGP victories to his name. He led the standings over Yamaha’s Jorge Lorenzo by 34 points in a championship battle he would ultimately clinch at the Valencia finale.

Since then, Marquez has brought his grand prix win tally up to 80 to move into second all-time behind only Valentino Rossi. A few days after GTA 6’s much-anticipated release, Marquez stands on the egde of an eighth MotoGP title.

It is an incredible achievement in its own right. But take into account everything he had to do in the run-up to winning title number seven last year, and then all of the hurdles faced this year, it’s almost hard to comprehend that, by the end of the sprint, the record books could be rewritten again by the 33-year-old.

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The maths is simple: he has to outscore Jorge Martin by two points on Saturday and it’s all over. If he doesn’t manage that, but scores a reasonable haul in the sprint, the permutations for Sunday’s full-distance race are equally as favourable.

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Portimao, however, hasn’t been the happiest of hunting grounds for Marquez since it joined the calendar in 2020. He was absent for the first year, before finishing seventh on his return from his 2020 season-ending arm injury in 2021. He was sixth in 2022, before crashing out in a controversial tangle with Miguel Oliveira in the 2023 season opener. In 2024, he was 16th after a clash with Pecco Bagnaia.

It’s not been totally miserable for him, though. There was a pole position in 2023 and a sprint podium in 2024, which was his first major success on the Gresini Ducati.

But any hopes of an easy brace of podiums to see out his eighth championship-winning season early were already remote before Friday’s practice running. While Ducati looks strong, Marc Marquez looks to have work to do to get on terms.

But all of them will have a hard time beating Marco Bezzecchi, whose race pace was particularly impressive on Friday afternoon. Except, he’s not the Aprilia rider with the best chance to beating Marquez in the 2026 title race.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Portuguese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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Jorge Martin has all but written off his chances, but even delaying Marquez’s coronation to Sunday looks like a tall order for the 2024 world champion.

MotoGP Portugal: Practice best laps per brand Bike Rider Time Position Difference Ducati GP26 Alex Marquez 1m37.350s 1st - Aprilia Marco Bezzecchi 1m37.522s 3rd 0.172s KTM Pedro Acosta 1m37.605s 4th 0.255s Honda Johann Zarco 1m37.608s 5th 0.258s Yamaha Jack Miller 1m38.140s 14th 0.790s

Marco Bezzecchi’s Portimao repeat will likely be bittersweet

Bezzecchi begins the Portuguese Grand Prix with a mathematical chance at still winning the 2026 championship: it’s just that the maths is brutally weighted against him. Trailing Marquez by 74 points, Bezzecchi has to win the remaining two sprints and grands prix, and hope the Ducati rider doesn’t score at all, to win a title that was his for the taking in the early part of the year. It’s worth reminding that Bezzecchi hasn’t won a sprint this season.

The return to Portugal is a bittersweet marker of the progress Bezzecchi and Aprilia have made over the last 12 months since the 2025 race in the Algarve.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Victory in last year’s Portuguese Grand Prix marked the first of five in a row into the start of this season. After his fifth victory in succession in March at the US Grand Prix, the way his title challenge crumbled was unfathomable.

But there’s nothing more than he can do about that now and just has to see out the season in the best way possible.

For much of Friday’s running at Portimao, Bezzecchi looked like he always had something more for his rivals. Though top spot ultimately went to Alex Marquez at the end of Practice, Bezzecchi was on a lap that was set to challenge the outright record right at the end of the session. Some traffic in the closing sector ultimately cost him.

Though the sprint looks like it will be a tight affair, Bezzecchi showed some impressive pace on medium rubber with a view to Sunday’s grand prix. Friday in Portugal took on a very similar feel to Friday in Qatar, where it was clear Bezzecchi, barring disaster, was going to win the main race.

MotoGP Portugal: Practice top 10 pace analysis Rider Bike Pace Tyre Stint Laps on tyre Alex Marquez Ducati GP26 1m39.995s Medium 5 laps 10 laps on tyre Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati GP26 1m38.572s Soft 5 laps 7 laps on tyre Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia 1m38.862s Medium 4 laps 7 laps on tyre Pedro Acosta KTM 1m39.096s Medium 3 laps 7 laps on tyre Johann Zarco Honda 1m39.210s Soft 4 laps 7 laps on tyre Marc Marquez Ducati GP26 1m39.375s Medium 5 laps 10 laps on tyre Brad Binder KTM 1m39.415s Soft 3 laps 7 laps on tyre Fermin Aldeguer Ducati GP25 1m39.907s Medium 5 laps 10 laps on tyre Raul Fernandez Aprilia 1m38.800s Soft 5 laps 7 laps on tyre Jorge Martin Aprilia 1m38.925s Soft 6 laps 9 laps on tyre

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“I'm not in a terrible position on pace; we've worked pretty well, but I still don't feel as good as I'd like, especially in the second half of the track,” he explained to the Italian media, according to GPOne. “Pace was easier for me, but in the time attack, this feeling worsened a bit. We need to work hard to build both the sprint and the GP.”

Aprilia, obviously, still has its eye on winning the constructors’ championship. Though it’s important for the manufacturers, it’s barely a consolation prize given the bike it has had this year and the speed Bezzecchi has been able to extract from it.

With the championship likely to go the way of Marquez at some stage this weekend, a win for Bezzecchi will serve as a reminder of what should have been.

“I don't feel lighter, and I would have preferred to feel that weight,” he noted on the title fight. “There are some things I can't control, others I can. I'm only concerned about what I can do, which is trying to be fast and work well. Then everything else is out of my control.”

Marc Marquez weighing up risks over rewards on Friday

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Portimao is a circuit Ducati has good form at, and that was evident on Friday. Alex Marquez’s gritty performance just weeks after shoulder surgery was impressive, while Fabio Di Giannantonio looks to have rediscovered missing podium form. Fermin Aldeguer was also competitive on the GP25.

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Where Marc Marquez fits into the picture is hard to work out. Race pace-wise, he is a few tenths per lap down on Bezzecchi, but quicker than Alex Marquez on the same medium tyre (however, his run was far more inconsistent than his older brother’s, suggesting he was managing his physical condition).

There is a lot on the line for Marc Marquez this weekend, and the pressure is beginning to get to him.

“I mean, solid day,” he said. “But it’s true that I was a bit stiff, because it’s difficult - I’m human. I’m relaxed because tomorrow is the first chance but not the last chance [to win the title]. But it’s true that I need to control the risk, and maybe in the morning I was checking the dangerous points too much.

“Here in Portimao is a rollercoaster, and if you don’t flow well, you are struggling in nearly all of the track. In the afternoon I started to feel better, and I started to enjoy it. The first target, which was Q2, is done, and now we go to the second target.”

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Portuguese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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He went on to say that there is more to lose on a Friday than gain. Given where Jorge Martin ended up on Friday, Marquez would be champion if he finished sixth in the sprint and the Aprilia rider was 10th.

Ultimately, every session for Marquez will be about achieving targets, rather than going for out and out speed. In qualifying, he needs to get onto the first two rows and outqualify Martin. In the sprint, he needs to get through the first sequence of corners unscathed, and then try to keep Martin behind him and work out by how many positions in the moment.

Marquez has been the best sprinter this season, winning 10 of them so far. It’s hard to see that tally growing, though, with little to gain and even more to lose should he throw his Ducati at the scenery.

Jorge Martin needs his biggest improvement yet to keep title fight alive

At no point during both practice sessions on Friday did Martin ever look like he was comfortable on his Aprilia. And he left it late to squeeze into Q2 with a 10th-place lap to beat Ai Ogura by 0.101s.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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That may well have just saved his weekend, given the step Martin has been able to make from Fridays to Saturdays this year. Once more, he’s on the back foot with his knowledge of the RS-GP at Portimao, having missed last year’s event.

The 2024 world champion was pretty confident he’d be able to ride without any pain in his right wrist this weekend. But he conceded that he was experiencing more discomfort than expected, while also explaining that his back was sore given how much he is having to use it to compensate for his wrist.

All of that around a circuit like Portimao makes it very hard to go fast. He said after Practice that his big weakness on the bike is the last two sectors. That’s at least something to aim for, though may be hard given the impact those fast right-handers at the end of the lap could have on his wrist.

Pace-wise, Martin was also down on where he needs to be. For now, it seems, his 2026 title challenge is going to end on Saturday.