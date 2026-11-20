Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi says he is ‘absolutely’ sure that Marc Marquez will still be on the MotoGP grid next year.

Although the Spaniard has a Ducati contract for the next two seasons, Marquez failed to give a direct answer when asked about recent comments by former team-mate Stefan Bradl, who believes Marquez will retire if he wins a tenth world championship this year.

Asked on Friday by MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard if he could 100% confirm that Marc Marquez will be on the factory Ducati at Buriram in March 2027, Tardozzi replied:

“Absolutely yes, no problem. Marc will be with us after this season, and I hope that we will win the championship here, [then] I think that he will start to think about next season with the new bike.”

Davide Tardozzi, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Marquez will be crowned as a record-equalling eight-time MotoGP champion this weekend if he beats Jorge Martin by at least two points in the Sprint, or loses no more than 23 points to the Aprilia rider by the end of the Grand Prix.

If not, Marquez will still be the overwhelming favourite to seal the title at the Valencia finale.

MotoGP is starting a new era of 850cc engines and Pirelli tyres for 2027.

MotoGP title chase after Qatar GP: Points per race (top 10 riders). © Peter McLaren