Jorge Martin gave a blunt response to a question about Aprilia MotoGP team orders as he faces an “impossible” task to win the 2026 world championship.

The Aprilia rider comes to the Portuguese Grand Prix this weekend 60 points behind championship leader Marc Marquez, with just two rounds to go this year.

Martin needs to take 24 points back on Marquez this weekend to keep the title fight alive to the finale in Valencia.

Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi’s position is even more difficult, as he needs to win all four remaining individual races and hope Marquez doesn’t score to become champion.

Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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No team orders at Aprilia

With Martin now Aprilia’s only realistic hope of winning the title in 2026, albeit remotely, the Portuguese Grand Prix opens the most convincing case for the brand to deploy team orders.

Asked if this is something that was discussed, however, Martin said bluntly: “No.”

“I want to really finish my season with Aprilia in the best way possible,” he added.

“For sure, in terms of the championship, it’s not in my hands; it’s not in my control.

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi. © Gold and Goose

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“What is in my control is to try to win and try to do my best and trying to be focused to bring the maximum points home.

“Then if something happens we will be there to be ready. But, at the moment, it will be very, very difficult.”

On his need to take 24 points back from Marquez, Martin doesn’t believe that will be possible despite the Portimao track suiting the Aprilia.

“My target is not to recover 24 points on Marc because, for sure, that is impossible,” he said.

“But to win is a target. I think last time here I won, I feel it’s a track where I can perform really well.”

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Martin fractured his right wrist in a crash at Phillip Island last month and withdrew from the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Coming to Portugal, he says the two weeks since Qatar, where he was on the podium in the sprint, have allowed his wrist to heal to the point where he won’t have pain on the bike.

“I feel much better,” he said.

“I used all the time I had during this last week to try to recover and be here in the best way possible.

“And I feel ready. I feel it won’t be an issue. Finally, I’m really looking forward to racing with no pain.”

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