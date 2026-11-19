Jorge Lorenzo feels his former rival Marc Marquez is now “the greatest of all time” as a motorcycle racer.

Lorenzo's final 2015 title made him the only rider other than Marquez to win the MotoGP World Championship during a seven-year run from 2013 to 2019.

The only other season where Marquez has failed to win the title without missing multiple rounds due to injury was 2024, his ‘satellite’ campaign at Gresini Ducati.

Marquez returned to the top with the factory Ducati team last year and, despite further surgery earlier this season, heads to Portimao on the verge of equalling Giacomo Agostini's record of eight premier-class titles.

Marc Marquez. © Gold and Goose

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“It looks like [Marc Marquez] will equal Agostini in the premier-class with eight world titles,” Jorge Lorenzo told MotoGP.com.

“He will become the best rider in history. And in terms of technique and skills, I believe he's the greatest of all time.”

While Lorenzo battled Marquez in his physical prime, the #93 has since endured seven operations on his right arm and shoulder over the past six years.

“What most surprised me is his hunger still to win,” Lorenzo said.

“After all he's been through, it's unbelievable that he's still at the top.

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Marc Marquez, 2016 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island. © Gold and Goose

"Completely different version" of Marc Marquez

“Especially, he learned a lot [about how] to manage. It's a completely different version of Marc from 10 years ago, who was always taking risks in any conditions, any track.

“Now he's a much more mature and intelligent rider, more complete, probably less explosive and physically weaker, but overall still really competitive for his rivals.”

Nonetheless, Lorenzo echoed the words of former Ducati team-mate Andrea Dovizioso, by saying that Aprilia and especially Marco Bezzecchi ‘threw away’ a golden chance.

Bezzecchi was 102 points ahead of Marquez earlier in the season, but heads to Portimao 74 points behind.

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Marco Bezzecchi vs Marc Marquez points swing per round, MotoGP 2026. © Peter McLaren

“In general, the two Aprilia riders, but especially Bezzecchi, threw away a big possibility to win this world title with, I believe, was the best bike this year, the Aprilia,” Lorenzo said.

“When you are fighting with Marc, you know that Marc with his experience and his speed, you cannot give him any chance.”

While Bezzecchi's title hopes took a major blow after scoring just 13 points during four mid-summer rounds, team-mate Jorge Martin has emerged as Marquez's nearest rival.

However, a fractured wrist at Phillip Island forced Martin out of Sepang before a brave attempt to limit the title damage in Qatar.

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“Super brave from him,” said Lorenzo, who famously broke his collarbone in practice at Assen in 2013 but returned after surgery for the race.

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin points swing per round in MotoGP 2026. © Peter McLaren

“He demonstrated how much he's willing to risk his health to achieve this difficult championship.

“It's not easy, to race injured with these bikes.”

Martin, the 2024 MotoGP champion with Pramac Ducati, is 60 points behind Marquez heading into this weekend, with only 74 points still available.

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