Pedro Acosta admits his “strong character” as a racer can cause conflicts with other people.

Acosta became a MotoGP winner for the first time this year, after two-and-a-half seasons of trying, at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The two-time world champion will end a six-year association with KTM at the end of this season as he heads to Ducati.

It’s move he hopes will elevate him to a position in which he could win his first premier class world title, even if he admits that his personality as a racer can cause conflict with some people.

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“I think that Pedro as a person is much nicer than Pedro as a rider,” Pedro Acosta told MotoGP.com.

“I think I’m a really chill guy. But it’s true that Pedro as a rider has a really strong character, and this creates sometimes that people take things personally.

“I don’t like to make things personal, but, when you give me less than 100 per cent, I will give you zero; and then it’s when maybe I become an idiot, also. But you have to put also yourself in my side: I’m still young and I’m still fighting for the dream of this kid.

“At the end, I’m the one that goes out there every Sunday to try to show to the world how good I am.”

Speaking about mentality, Acosta thinks that self-belief is a key aspect just to make it to MotoGP, let alone find success once you’re there, because of the difficulty most riders face in finding funding for their early career.

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Paul Trevathan speaks to Pedro Acosta before 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix Sprint. Credit:… © Gold & Goose

“To be a MotoGP rider you need to believe in yourself, because before arriving to MotoGP you pass really tough moments,” he said.

“When you are a kid and you don’t have the money to race and you have to find sponsors, and beginning, when you’re young, no one believes in you. These moments are not easy for a kid to deal with.”

Acosta added: “Losing is normal, what is not normal is winning – sometimes we forget about that.

“When you know that you can make things better and it’s not happening for things outside of your control, it’s when you get much more angry than for other things because if you are giving 100 per cent, you are getting 100 per cent of your package, and things didn’t come, you have a ‘why’, you have an answer.

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“The problem is when there’s no answer around and you start to think if it’s you, if it’s the bike, or what is it?

“For this, I say that to be a MotoGP rider you need to really believe in yourself and have a strong mind.”