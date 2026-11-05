Pedro Acosta set for major sponsor change during Ducati MotoGP move

Pedro Acosta's move from KTM to Ducati is also set to bring a change in sponsorship as he leaves Red Bull for Monster Energy.

Acosta has worn Red Bull colours since the Rookies Cup in 2019 but, like future team-mate Marc Marquez, looks set to leave the Austrian company behind when he joins Ducati, which has an existing agreement with Monster.

Marquez avoided a direct energy-drink swap as personal sponsor by replacing Red Bull with Estrella Galicia.

However, social media posts from Monster clearly suggest Acosta will be joining its stable from 2027:

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Acosta won the Moto3 title in his rookie 2021 Grand Prix season, before adding the Moto2 crown in 2023, then joining MotoGP the following year.

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The 22-year-old finally took his first premier-class Grand Prix victory at KTM's home round at the Red Bull Ring this season, alongside Sprint wins in Buriram and, most recently, Sepang.

Acosta's initial Ducati contract covers the first two years of the new 850cc/Pirelli era.

While Monster looks to be adding Acosta, the company is set to lose Fabio Quartararo to Red Bull, following to the Frenchman's Honda deal.