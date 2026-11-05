Pedro Acosta set for major sponsor change during Ducati MotoGP move

Monster Energy teases future Pedro Acosta deal with '2027 loading' post.

Pedro Acosta set to swap Red Bull for Monster Energy in 2027 Ducati MotoGP move
Pedro Acosta set to swap Red Bull for Monster Energy in 2027 Ducati MotoGP move
© Gold and Goose

Pedro Acosta's move from KTM to Ducati is also set to bring a change in sponsorship as he leaves Red Bull for Monster Energy.

Acosta has worn Red Bull colours since the Rookies Cup in 2019 but, like future team-mate Marc Marquez, looks set to leave the Austrian company behind when he joins Ducati, which has an existing agreement with Monster.

Marquez avoided a direct energy-drink swap as personal sponsor by replacing Red Bull with Estrella Galicia.

However, social media posts from Monster clearly suggest Acosta will be joining its stable from 2027:

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Acosta won the Moto3 title in his rookie 2021 Grand Prix season, before adding the Moto2 crown in 2023, then joining MotoGP the following year.

The 22-year-old finally took his first premier-class Grand Prix victory at KTM's home round at the Red Bull Ring this season, alongside Sprint wins in Buriram and, most recently, Sepang.

Acosta's initial Ducati contract covers the first two years of the new 850cc/Pirelli era.

While Monster looks to be adding Acosta, the company is set to lose Fabio Quartararo to Red Bull, following to the Frenchman's Honda deal.

Tags:

Pedro Acosta
Ducati
2027
Pedro Acosta set for major sponsor change during Ducati MotoGP move
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP Results
Sepang: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Race Results
Start, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
VR46 confirm Diggia's "cannot say" missing MotoGP performance
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Late Marc Marquez leads Sepang warm-up, Qatar title chance?
Marc Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta picks “moment to attack” for “unexpected” MotoGP Sprint win
Ai Ogura, Pedro Acosta, Sprint, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
Sepang Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Why Yamaha is not racing at the 2026 Qatar MotoGP
1m ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta set for major sponsor change during Ducati move
55m ago
Pedro Acosta.
MotoGP News
Official: Jake Dixon gets "dream" Honda MotoGP chance in Qatar
1h ago
Jake Dixon.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez makes Aprilia MotoGP “meeting” joke after Malaysia ‘aggression’
17h ago
Ai Ogura passes Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez vows no change in “strategy” despite Qatar MotoGP title chance
18h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
Gigi Dall’Igna hails “timing” of “master” Marc Marquez after Malaysia MotoGP win
19h ago
Gigi Dall'Igna with Marc Marquez after 2026 Brazilian MotoGP Sprint.. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
MotoGP makes Qatar schedule change amid rider standoff
21h ago
Lusail International Circuit. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin concerningly cautious for Qatar as MotoGP title hangs in the balance
22h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta crew chief reveals “part I think is astonishing” about KTM MotoGP star
22h ago
Paul Trevathan speaks to Pedro Acosta before 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Aprilia boss critical of MotoGP rivals over Qatar kickback
04/11/26
Massimo Rivola. Credit: Gold and Goose.