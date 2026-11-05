Why Yamaha is not racing at the 2026 Qatar MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins and Jack Miller are among those missing the Qatar MotoGP.

Why Yamaha is missing Qatar despite MotoGP insisting the race is safe
Why Yamaha is missing Qatar despite MotoGP insisting the race is safe
© Gold and Goose

Yamaha will not participate in this weekend's Qatar MotoGP due to ‘existing company-wide travel restrictions’.

The decision means Fabio Quartararo and factory Monster team-mate Alex Rins, plus Pramac riders Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez (replacing the injured Toprak Razgatlioglu), will all miss round 20 of the season.

A statement issued last Sunday evening at Sepang said the decision ‘reflects Yamaha’s assessment of the information currently available and is independent of the measures implemented by MotoGP Group and the event organizer.’

Yamaha added that it ‘remains fully committed to MotoGP and looks forward to returning to competition at the Portuguese Grand Prix’.

Alex Rins, Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.
Alex Rins, Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.
© Gold and Goose

What was MotoGP's response?

A statement from the MotoGP Group began by expressing “disappointment” at Yamaha's decision.

It continued: ‘While we recognise the team is subject to a broader corporate policy restricting travel to the Middle East, we do not believe this decision reflects the extensive assurances provided to all championship stakeholders.

‘Following consultation with the State of Qatar, Lusail International Circuit, independent safety advisers and MotoGP's own ongoing risk assessment process, MotoGP has not received any information that would warrant a change to the current plans for the event.’

Jack Miller, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Jack Miller, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Will other teams miss the Qatar MotoGP?

MotoGP's statement added that it welcomed 'confirmation from the remainder of the grid that they will compete in Qatar,' while warning of contractual and, controversially, sporting implications for Yamaha's absence.

As of Thursday, Yamaha is the only manufacturer or team not attending the Qatar Grand Prix due to the situation in the Middle East. However, the Pramac Yamaha Moto2 team, fighting for this year's intermediate class crown with Izan Guevara, will still attend.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha.
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha.
© Gold and Goose

Which riders will miss the Qatar MotoGP?

The four Yamaha riders will be joined on the sidelines this weekend by Gresini's Alex Marquez, plus HRC's Joan Mir.

Alex Marquez is recovering from shoulder surgery, while Mir is again absent due to fatigue-related vision issues.

Marquez will be replaced by Iker Lecuona and Mir by Jake Dixon.

Aprilia riders Jorge Martin and Raul Fernandez, who withdrew from Sepang due to injury, plus Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer - who fractured his hand at Mandalika - will need to pass a medical check on Thursday to confirm their participation in Qatar.

Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Marc Marquez's title chance

Marc Marquez will have his first chance to wrap up the 2026 MotoGP title in Qatar on Sunday.

The factory Ducati star needs to outscore Martin by 30 points and Marco Bezzecchi by eight points (seven if he wins the Grand Prix) to claim his tenth world crown before the season-ending rounds at Portimao and Valencia.

Marquez is among the riders opting to travel to Qatar as late as possible this weekend, prompting the pre-event press conference to be delayed until 8pm local time.

MotoGP title chase after the Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP title chase after the Malaysian MotoGP.
© Peter McLaren

Tags:

Fabio Quartararo
Alex Rins
Jack Miller
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Prima Pramac Yamaha
MotoGP
Why Yamaha is not racing at the 2026 Qatar MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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