MotoGP responds to Yamaha’s Qatar GP boycott, warns of “implications”

MotoGP says it is “disappointed” with Yamaha in a statement on its boycott of the Qatar Grand Prix, while stating there will be “sporting implications”.

The standoff between MotoGP riders and the championship over racing in Qatar next week amid the threat of the Middle East conflict escalating has reached new heights on Sunday.

Following a letter submitted to MotoGP by riders, signed by 19 of them, reaffirming their stance on not wanting to race in Qatar, Yamaha has taken a bold step and is boycotting the race.

In a statement, Yamaha said it has not changed its company travel advice and will not send its MotoGP team to Qatar. It’s not fully clear if this includes Pramac, though seems likely given all riders are contracted to the brand.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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MotoGP hits back at Yamaha

MotoGP has now responded to Yamaha’s statement, while confirming that the remainder of the grid will compete in Qatar next week.

“MotoGP is disappointed by Yamaha's decision not to participate in the Qatar Grand Prix,” the statement read.

“While we recognise the team is subject to a broader corporate policy restricting travel to the Middle East, we do not believe this decision reflects the extensive assurances provided to all championship stakeholders.

“Following consultation with the State of Qatar, Lusail International Circuit, independent safety advisers and MotoGP's own ongoing risk assessment process, MotoGP has not received any information that would warrant a change to the current plans for the event.

2025 Qatar MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“We communicated that position, together with the latest available information, to all Manufacturers and Teams today and welcome the confirmation from the remainder of the grid that they will compete in Qatar, and we thank them for that commitment.

“In addition to the contractual implications of Yamaha's decision for its agreements with MotoGP and IRTA, Yamaha's non-participation also carries sporting implications, with any sporting consequences to be managed by the FIM in accordance with the Championship regulations.”

MotoGP is reportedly threatening riders and teams with sanctions for missing Qatar, including race bans for Portugal and Valencia. However, the FIM has made no official comment on these penalties.

What happens next?

Yamaha's boycott doesn't come as a surprise, after Alex Rins stated on Thursday that the Japanese brand hadn't decided if it was racing in Qatar yet.

Japanese government travel advice for Qatar warns against all but essential trips. While MotoGP insists all other brands will race in Qatar, it's hard to see how Honda's travel policy doesn't fall in line with Yamaha's.

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Several riders, including Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta, have also said they will arrive in Qatar at the latest possible opportunity as a precaution.