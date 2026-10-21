Fabio Quartararo expects “special” final MotoGP weekend at “unique” Phillip Island

MotoGP will end its time at Phillip Island in 2026 before moving its Australian race to Adelaide in 2027, which will make this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix “special”, Fabio Quartararo thinks.

Quartararo does not have the best record at Phillip Island, with a best MotoGP finish of ninth and only one other top-10 there in his entire grand prix career.

The circuit is an icon of the MotoGP calendar thanks to its high-speed corners and unpredictable weather, which as Quartararo notes makes it stand out from most of the rest of the circuits on the calendar.

“I enjoyed the week off and used the time to recharge before these final races of the season,” said Fabio Quartararo.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Indonesian GP © Gold and Goose

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“Phillip Island is a very unique circuit compared to most tracks we visit. It's also the last time we'll race here, so it will be special to experience the atmosphere one more time.

“For sure, I will give it my 100 per cent as always.”

Quartararo’s Monster Energy Yamaha team-mate, Alex Rins, has more success at Phillip Island, most notably winning there in 2022 with Suzuki, and the Spaniard has made note of the significance of this year’s race ahead of the weekend.

“I'm really happy to be back at Phillip Island,” said Rins. “It's a track that I've always enjoyed, and I have many good memories here from different stages of my career.

“The layout is fantastic. Riding here this weekend, knowing that this is our final MotoGP weekend at Phillip Island, makes this round even more significant, so I want to enjoy every lap while also focusing on doing a good job for the team.

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Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

“We've had time to prepare during the break, and now I'm looking forward to getting started.”