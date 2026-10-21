Jack Miller teases “something special” for final home MotoGP race

Phillip Island is set to host its final MotoGP race this weekend, but it will also be the last home race for Jack Miller in grand prix racing before he moves to WorldSBK next season.

Miller has not enjoyed the success in MotoGP of some of his predecessors such as Casey Stoner, Mick Doohan, or Wayne Garnder, but the 31-year-old has endeared himself to MotoGP fans across the world throughout his career, and of course in his home country.

His best result at Phillip Island, a third, came with Pramac in what turned out to be his final race there for them in 2019, the track missing from the 2020 schedule due to Covid, although Miller’s most memorable ride in Australia could be his victory in the 2014 Moto3 race.

His exploits over the years earned him a corner in his name, that being turn four which was named Miller Corner in 2022 a few days before Alex Marquez took both of them out at that very turn.

Jack Miller, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“I‘m really looking forward to my home grand prix,” Jack Miller said ahead of the 2026 Australian MotoGP.

“It‘s going to be a special weekend for both myself and the team, as it will be my last home race in MotoGP before moving to Superbikes, and also the last time MotoGP races at Phillip Island.

“This place has given me some great memories, so it‘s going to be an emotional one.

“We‘ve got something special planned for the fans, and I‘m looking forward to sharing it with everyone and making the most of this weekend.”

Miller will have Augusto Fernandez alongside him in the Pramac Yamaha box this weekend after Toprak Razgatlioglu was ruled out for the remainder of the season with the shoulder injury he picked up at Mandalika two weeks ago.

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Jack Miller, Toprak Razgatlioglu. © Gold and Goose

“It‘s a shame Toprak [Razgatlioglu] won‘t be able to join us this weekend,” said Miller.

“I know he was looking forward to riding here, so I wish him all the best with the surgery and recovery. Hopefully, he‘ll be back feeling strong soon.”

For Fernandez, it will be a first MotoGP race since his wildcard at Silverstone and a first time racing at Phillip Island since his last full-time MotoGP season in 2024.

“First of all, I want to send my best wishes to Toprak for his recovery,” said Fernandez.

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“I hope everything goes well with the surgery and that he can get back on the bike as soon as possible.

Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen. © Gold and Goose

“For me, it‘s really exciting to be back racing, especially with a great team like Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP.

“I‘m looking forward to getting on the bike, starting to work with the team and doing my best over the next few races.”