Marc VDS has confirmed that this weekend’s Valencia finale will be its last event in the Grand Prix paddock.

The team, founded by the late Marc van der Straten, made its Grand Prix debut during the inaugural season of the Moto2 class in 2010.

The team went on to win three Moto2 World Championships, as well as a MotoGP race.

After four seasons in the premier class, Marc VDS left at the end of 2018 to focus on Moto2 and the new MotoE category.

Alex Marquez, Marc VDS, Moto2 world champions, 2019. © Gold and Goose

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Tito Rabat, Franco Morbidelli and Alex Marquez won Moto2 world titles in Marc VDS colours, with Jack Miller claiming MotoGP glory at Assen in 2016.

In a twist of fate, Miller and Morbidelli are also making their final Grand Prix appearances at Valencia this weekend.

Other former Marc VDS riders who went on to have MotoGP careers include Suzuki's 2020 world champion Joan Mir, plus Mika Kallio, Scott Redding and Augusto Fernandez.

Marc VDS took its most recent wins with Jake Dixon, who claimed three victories on his way to fifth in last year’s Moto2 World Championship.

However, current riders Deniz Oncu and Aron Canet are just 17th and 24th in this year’s standings.

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Marc van der Straten and Jack Miller, Assen 2016. © Gold and Goose

“It has been an honour for me to race in the livery of Elf Marc VDS Racing Team and I am determined to end their amazing story in Moto2 with the best possible result,” said Canet.

Oncu added: “Everybody is determined to end the Elf Marc VDS Racing story in the best way possible and I think all of us feel it is going to be an emotional occasion.”

Marc van der Straten died on 5 July this year, at the age of 78.

The Marc VDS WorldSBK team, featuring its former Moto2 race winner Sam Lowes, will continue in 2027.

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