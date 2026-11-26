Pol Espargaro feels the “easier” 850cc machines and Pirelli tyres mean newly crowned ten-time world champion Marc Marquez might not have as much of an advantage over his MotoGP rivals in 2027.

On the other hand, the less physical nature of the new machines will be a “benefit” to Marquez, given his injury-weakened right arm and shoulder.

From 2001 to 2012, the premier class changed engine capacity three times: from 500cc two-strokes to 990cc four-strokes, then five years of 800cc before moving to 1000cc.

Marquez made his MotoGP debut in 2013 and has therefore only raced a 1000cc machine, on Bridgestone and then Michelin tyres, at Honda and now Ducati, where he won a record-equalling eighth premier-class crown at Portimao last weekend.

Marc Marquez, world champion, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Former Moto2 title rival and Repsol Honda team-mate Espargaro, back on the MotoGP grid in place of Maverick Vinales, has played a key role in developing KTM’s 850cc machine.

“Technically speaking, in terms of his riding style, I don't think it suits him,” Espargaro told AS.com.

“Why? Because the current MotoGP category is one where the rider has to be very physically demanding due to its extreme nature.

“The engine has [incredible] power, and the tyres are very tricky. There are certain moments in races and qualifying sessions where you have to put together a lap time, and there are many grey areas where you have to draw on experience, but also a bit of courage, knowing how to manage that fine line where the limit lies.

“Marc manages this very well. He's able to find the limit and manage risk in a way that no other rider can.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marc Marquez, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“In next year's [850cc] category, this changes drastically. It's a category where the bikes are considerably slower, or at least that's how it feels to us.

"The tyres are softer, allowing you to ride more calmly and smoothly, without so many setbacks. The category is simplified and made easier.

“I think that will help level the playing field for all the riders, and in that respect, Marc might not have as much of an advantage.

"But it's true that, given the physical problems he's been having lately, he's going to benefit from it, because the category is also much less physically demanding.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“So I don't know, we'll have to see. I'm one of those who's really eager to see how he performs, but it's not going to be an easy category, at least not at the beginning.”

The first official test of the new 850cc era will be held at Valencia on Tuesday.