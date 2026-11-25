Pecco Bagnaia will miss the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix after being declared unfit to ride.

It means 2022 and 2023 MotoGP champion Bagnaia will not be able to take part in his final race as a Ducati rider.

Bagnaia had shared an emotional message on his social media in the build up to the weekend, before being ruled out by Ducati on Wednesday.

"Pecco Bagnaia to miss Valencia Grand Prix - his last race as a Ducati Lenovo Team Rider," Ducati confirmed in a statement.

Show X Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

"Further medical checks of this morning ruled him unfit to ride this weekend."

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Ducati has confirmed that Iker Lecuona will step in to replace Bagnaia, who fractured his foot in a heavy crash on Saturday at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Bagnaia underwent surgery with the aim of returning in Portugal or Valencia, however, neither was possible.

The 29-year-old Italian is still set to travel to Valencia this weekend so that he can say a proper goodbye to his Ducati team, having been denied the chance to compete in his farewell race.

Although not confirmed, it is likely that Bagnaia will also miss out on his first test with Aprilia which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Iker Lecuona, Ducati Corse, 2026 Portuguese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The two-time MotoGP champion is making the switch to Aprilia for 2027 alongside Marco Bezzecchi.

Ducati signed Pedro Acosta over agreeing fresh terms with Bagnaia.