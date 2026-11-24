Raul Fernandez admits he was “braking too early” at Turn 1 during the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, following a huge crash at the corner last year.

The Trackhouse Aprilia rider led for the first 14 laps of last Sunday’s Portuguese Grand Prix, before eventually finishing third.

Fernandez was overtaken by eventual winner Marco Bezzecchi at Turn 1 on lap 15, and then by Jorge Martin at the same place three tours later.

Though he rallied in the closing stages, Fernandez couldn’t overhaul Martin for second.

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Portuguese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“Both of them knew it”

Fernandez suffered a fast crash last year at Portimao’s Turn 1 and picked up an injury that ruled him out of the remainder of the 2025 Portuguese Grand Prix.

Speaking after the race last Sunday, he admitted this was forcing him to be more cautious in Turn 1, which Bezzecchi and Martin “knew” and could take advantage of.

“Well, today I think I’m happy,” he said.

“We made again a really good job. Portugal was like Qatar: I was never taking points in MotoGP and yesterday and today I was fighting for the [podium].

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“Here was different because in Moto3 I won and Moto2 also. Today I tried everything.

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“Yesterday I felt better than today; today, for some reason, the grip was quite low. I really felt super uncomfortable with the bike; I was fighting every corner, every lap.

“Also, with the crash from last year in turn one, I braked too early, and both of them knew, and they attacked so well!

“But, for the rest, to be back here, I’m happy.

“I’m the independent rider with more podiums this season, so I think we are doing a good job. I think we have to be happy. Again, three Aprilias on the podium.”

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Portuguese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“We had to fight for the victory”

Aprilia locked out the podium for the fifth time this season in Portugal.

Though Fernandez says the goal is always to try and win, regardless of who he is racing, he concedes that he was more careful with Martin given he was a title a contender.

“We had to fight for the victory,” he added.

“All of us want the same: we want to win. But we know that we have to respect.

“Anyway, I think today the championship was almost done, so also I don’t try to toss so much the ball to Jorge, I try to respect him.

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“I know if he had some chance it’s because he was first or second, so when I was third and I saw that we were on the limit I decided to stay third and to get another podium.”