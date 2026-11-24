Ducati MotoGP test rider Michele Pirro has clarified a joke he made during Marc Marquez’s title celebrations, after it received backlash online from Valentino Rossi fans.

Marquez scored his eighth MotoGP world title last weekend in Portugal to move ahead of Rossi and join Giacomo Agostini at the top of the rankings.

The Spaniard also brings his career total of grand prix world titles to 10, beating Rossi to a mark he continues to accuse Marquez of robbing from him in 2015.

During an event in Madrid on Monday, Marquez said Rossi hasn’t congratulated him on his championship success, but wasn’t expecting him to either.

Marc Marquez joins Giacomo Agostini as an eight time MotoGP champion. © Gold and Goose

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“It really was just a bit of fun”

The needle between Marquez and Rossi continues to divide fans, which became evident in the wake of a joke Michele Pirro made on Sunday at Portimao.

The long-time Ducati test rider flashed a packet of Gaviscon heartburn medication to a camera, which was taken by some as a dig at Rossi.

Pirro moved to clarify the joke on his social media channels, before giving a longer explanation to GPOne.

“I wanted to clear up what happened yesterday,” he began.

Michele Pirro with Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit:… © Gold & Goose

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“We were joking about it in the garage after the race, but the joke was aimed solely at the fans in the paddock.

“I was really sorry it got linked to Valentino's world. Honestly, it would never think such a thing.

“What bothers me most is that people keep fuelling this controversy.

“I've never heard Marquez mention Valentino, so I hadn't made that connection at all.

“I only found out about that interpretation when people started thinking it was a dig at Rossi.

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Valentino Rossi, 2021 Portuguese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

“It was really just a bit of fun about the fans in the paddock, the teams, and how they all interact.

“As someone who's been a rider and still races today, I'd never dream of putting down another rider, least of all Valentino Rossi, who's the reason I started racing.

“In 1999-2000, I used to watch the races on the Rai [a TV channel] and see Valentino.

“I think everyone of my generation got into motorsports because of him.

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“All we should do is thank him for what he's done. Marquez and all the riders who went up against Valentino became champions partly because he was there, too.”

Marc Marquez, world champion, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“It was a joke for those who’d written us off”

Pirro added that the joke was aimed at those who “had already written us off as losers”.

“It looked like the championship was lost in Mugello,” he said, referencing the fact Marquez was 102 points behind Marco Bezzecchi at the stage following shoulder surgery.

“We went through a thousand difficulties and turned it around thanks to Marc Marquez’s talent.

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“It had absolutely nothing to do with Valentino. But, then again, I wonder, how can anyone think badly of Rossi?

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“As an athlete, when it comes to great champions, all you should do is say, ‘Thank you’, regardless of what happened in the past.”