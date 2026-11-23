A legal challenge against the removal of trees for construction of the new Adelaide MotoGP circuit has been dismissed by the Supreme Court.

The South East City Residents Association (SECRA) sought to halt construction on the $96 million AUD project, arguing that the 'South Australian Motor Sport Act 1984' did not allow for the removal of trees.

Extensive modifications to the existing Adelaide street circuit require the felling of 377 trees from the parkland area, with a further 88 trees earmarked for transplantation.

According to ABC News, Supreme Court Justice Katrina Bochner dismissed SECRA's application on Monday.

Tree removal (red) and transplantation (blue) for Adelaide MotoGP circuit (Government of South…

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"The only role that this Court has is to determine whether the removal of trees by the Board … is authorised by the Act," she explained.

Bochner ruled that the 'South Australian Motor Sport Act 1984' does indeed confer "on the Board the power to remove trees from parklands, if their removal is reasonably necessary for or incidental to the performance of its functions.”

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said: "[The decision] simply confirms that the state government has acted lawfully and prudently and thoughtfully as we sought to craft our policy for the upgrade of the street circuit and the parklands.”

SECRA said it was considering an appeal.

Seven trees have so far been removed, with construction of the new circuit officially due to begin in December.

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The latest Adelaide MotoGP layout (Government of South Australia).

The South Australian Government is pledging to replace the trees lost at a ratio of 10 to 1, meaning over 3,000 new trees would be planted.

Adelaide is due to host its inaugural MotoGP event on 12-14 November 2027.