MotoGP reveals 2027 calendar, confirms Adelaide and Argentina dates

MotoGP has revealed a provisional 2027 calendar, featuring the new Adelaide event and a return to Argentina at Buenos Aires.

The full line-up of 2027 MotoGP events and dates.
The full line-up of 2027 MotoGP events and dates.
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP has unveiled its full calendar for 2027, the first season of 850cc engines and Pirelli tyres.

The schedule remains at 22 rounds, but with two ‘new’ events.

The Adelaide ‘street circuit’ replaces Phillip Island as home of the Australian Grand Prix, while Argentina returns to the calendar in place of Hungary’s Balaton Park.

The revamped Autódromo Oscar y Juan Gálvez in Buenos Aires, which last hosted a motorcycle Grand Prix in 1999, takes over from Termas de Río Hondo, which left the MotoGP calendar after 2025.

The latest Adelaide MotoGP layout (Government of South Australia).
The latest Adelaide MotoGP layout (Government of South Australia).

Argentina is scheduled on 9-11 April, with Adelaide set to hold its first MotoGP as the penultimate round of the season on 14 November. 

Both events are subject to homologation, while COTA is currently listed as 'subject to contract'.

As previously announced, the season starts in Buriram, Thailand on 5-7 March and concludes in Valencia on 26-28 November.

The summer break takes place after Brno in mid-July until Silverstone in mid-August.

Portimao now precedes the overseas events, while Malaysia has moved in between Japan and Indonesia.

The full 2027 MotoGP calendar is as follows...

2027 Provisional MotoGP Calendar

 DateEventCircuitStatus
1.7 MarchThailandChang International CircuitProvisional
2.14 MarchQatarLusail International CircuitProvisional
3.4 April BrazilAutodromo Internacional Ayrton SennaProvisional
4.11 AprilArgentinaAutódromo Oscar y Juan GálvezSubject to homologation
5.25 April USACircuit of the AmericasSubject to contract
6.9 May SpainCircuito de Jerez-Angel NietoProvisional
7.16 May FranceLe MansProvisional
8.30 May ItalyAutodromo Internazionale del MugelloProvisional
9.13 JuneCataloniaCircuit de Barcelona-CatalunyaProvisional
10.27 JuneNetherlandsTT Circuit AssenProvisional
11.11 JulyGermanySachsenringProvisional
12.18 July CzechiaCREDITAS Autodrom BrnoProvisional
13.15 August Great BritainSilverstone CircuitProvisional
14.29 AugustAustriaRed Bull Ring-SpielbergProvisional
15.12 September San MarinoMisano World Circuit Marco SimoncelliProvisional
16.19 September AragonMotorLand AragonProvisional
17.3 OctoberPortugalAutodromo Internacional do AlgarveProvisional
18.17 OctoberJapanMobility Resort MotegiProvisional
19.24 OctoberMalaysiaPetronas Sepang International CircuitProvisional
20.31 OctoberIndonesiaPertamina Mandalika International CircuitProvisional
21.14 NovemberAustraliaAdelaide Street CircuitSubject to homologation
22.28 NovemberValenciaCircuit Ricardo TormoProvisional

Tags:

2027
MotoGP
Adelaide Street Circuit
Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires, Argentina
MotoGP reveals 2027 calendar, confirms Adelaide and Argentina dates
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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