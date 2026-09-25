MotoGP reveals 2027 calendar, confirms Adelaide and Argentina dates

MotoGP has unveiled its full calendar for 2027, the first season of 850cc engines and Pirelli tyres.

The schedule remains at 22 rounds, but with two ‘new’ events.

The Adelaide ‘street circuit’ replaces Phillip Island as home of the Australian Grand Prix, while Argentina returns to the calendar in place of Hungary’s Balaton Park.

The revamped Autódromo Oscar y Juan Gálvez in Buenos Aires, which last hosted a motorcycle Grand Prix in 1999, takes over from Termas de Río Hondo, which left the MotoGP calendar after 2025.

The latest Adelaide MotoGP layout (Government of South Australia).

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Argentina is scheduled on 9-11 April, with Adelaide set to hold its first MotoGP as the penultimate round of the season on 14 November.

Both events are subject to homologation, while COTA is currently listed as 'subject to contract'.

As previously announced, the season starts in Buriram, Thailand on 5-7 March and concludes in Valencia on 26-28 November.

The summer break takes place after Brno in mid-July until Silverstone in mid-August.

Portimao now precedes the overseas events, while Malaysia has moved in between Japan and Indonesia.

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The full 2027 MotoGP calendar is as follows...

2027 Provisional MotoGP Calendar Date Event Circuit Status 1. 7 March Thailand Chang International Circuit Provisional 2. 14 March Qatar Lusail International Circuit Provisional 3. 4 April Brazil Autodromo Internacional Ayrton Senna Provisional 4. 11 April Argentina Autódromo Oscar y Juan Gálvez Subject to homologation 5. 25 April USA Circuit of the Americas Subject to contract 6. 9 May Spain Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto Provisional 7. 16 May France Le Mans Provisional 8. 30 May Italy Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello Provisional 9. 13 June Catalonia Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Provisional 10. 27 June Netherlands TT Circuit Assen Provisional 11. 11 July Germany Sachsenring Provisional 12. 18 July Czechia CREDITAS Autodrom Brno Provisional 13. 15 August Great Britain Silverstone Circuit Provisional 14. 29 August Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg Provisional 15. 12 September San Marino Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli Provisional 16. 19 September Aragon MotorLand Aragon Provisional 17. 3 October Portugal Autodromo Internacional do Algarve Provisional 18. 17 October Japan Mobility Resort Motegi Provisional 19. 24 October Malaysia Petronas Sepang International Circuit Provisional 20. 31 October Indonesia Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit Provisional 21. 14 November Australia Adelaide Street Circuit Subject to homologation 22. 28 November Valencia Circuit Ricardo Tormo Provisional