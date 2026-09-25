MotoGP reveals 2027 calendar, confirms Adelaide and Argentina dates
MotoGP has revealed a provisional 2027 calendar, featuring the new Adelaide event and a return to Argentina at Buenos Aires.
MotoGP has unveiled its full calendar for 2027, the first season of 850cc engines and Pirelli tyres.
The schedule remains at 22 rounds, but with two ‘new’ events.
The Adelaide ‘street circuit’ replaces Phillip Island as home of the Australian Grand Prix, while Argentina returns to the calendar in place of Hungary’s Balaton Park.
The revamped Autódromo Oscar y Juan Gálvez in Buenos Aires, which last hosted a motorcycle Grand Prix in 1999, takes over from Termas de Río Hondo, which left the MotoGP calendar after 2025.
Argentina is scheduled on 9-11 April, with Adelaide set to hold its first MotoGP as the penultimate round of the season on 14 November.
Both events are subject to homologation, while COTA is currently listed as 'subject to contract'.
As previously announced, the season starts in Buriram, Thailand on 5-7 March and concludes in Valencia on 26-28 November.
The summer break takes place after Brno in mid-July until Silverstone in mid-August.
Portimao now precedes the overseas events, while Malaysia has moved in between Japan and Indonesia.
The full 2027 MotoGP calendar is as follows...
2027 Provisional MotoGP Calendar
|Date
|Event
|Circuit
|Status
|1.
|7 March
|Thailand
|Chang International Circuit
|Provisional
|2.
|14 March
|Qatar
|Lusail International Circuit
|Provisional
|3.
|4 April
|Brazil
|Autodromo Internacional Ayrton Senna
|Provisional
|4.
|11 April
|Argentina
|Autódromo Oscar y Juan Gálvez
|Subject to homologation
|5.
|25 April
|USA
|Circuit of the Americas
|Subject to contract
|6.
|9 May
|Spain
|Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto
|Provisional
|7.
|16 May
|France
|Le Mans
|Provisional
|8.
|30 May
|Italy
|Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello
|Provisional
|9.
|13 June
|Catalonia
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|Provisional
|10.
|27 June
|Netherlands
|TT Circuit Assen
|Provisional
|11.
|11 July
|Germany
|Sachsenring
|Provisional
|12.
|18 July
|Czechia
|CREDITAS Autodrom Brno
|Provisional
|13.
|15 August
|Great Britain
|Silverstone Circuit
|Provisional
|14.
|29 August
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
|Provisional
|15.
|12 September
|San Marino
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|Provisional
|16.
|19 September
|Aragon
|MotorLand Aragon
|Provisional
|17.
|3 October
|Portugal
|Autodromo Internacional do Algarve
|Provisional
|18.
|17 October
|Japan
|Mobility Resort Motegi
|Provisional
|19.
|24 October
|Malaysia
|Petronas Sepang International Circuit
|Provisional
|20.
|31 October
|Indonesia
|Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit
|Provisional
|21.
|14 November
|Australia
|Adelaide Street Circuit
|Subject to homologation
|22.
|28 November
|Valencia
|Circuit Ricardo Tormo
|Provisional