Pecco Bagnaia backs “clever” fix to MotoGP’s Sprint qualifying problem

Since MotoGP Sprints were introduced in 2023, the same qualifying session has set the grid for both the short Saturday race and Sunday’s main Grand Prix.

The Q1-Q2 shootout has thus become one of the most important moments of a Grand Prix weekend, with one bad qualifying being punished in two different races.

And with lap times automatically cancelled due to the presence of yellow flags, just being in the wrong place at the wrong time can be enough to leave a rider deep on the grid.

As such, MotoGP is considering separating the two grids from 2027.

2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Several solutions are available. For example, the Sprint could have its own qualifying session, as in Formula 1, or the Sprint finishing order could determine the Grand Prix grid, similar to the Superpole race in WorldSBK.

Double MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia favours another system, similar to WSS and BSB, where qualifying sets the Sprint grid, then each rider’s fastest Sprint lap determines the Grand Prix grid.

“For me the best [idea] could be that the lap times in the Sprint race would be the grid of the Sunday race. As they do in Supersport,” Bagnaia said.

To address the issue of riders who fail to finish the Sprint, WSS only uses race lap times to decide the front three rows, then reverts to qualifying order from tenth onwards.

“The same qualifying for two races is a problem”

Bagnaia added: “For me it's a clear idea. It’s clever. Because in a Sprint race you prepare for the race of Sunday, so the lap times of Saturday could help to make an improvement."

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Start, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

The Italian has experienced the double-punishment nature of the current system this season, qualifying just 16th at Silverstone and 14th at Misano.

“Having the same qualifying for two races is a problem," he said.

“Sometimes you can crash in qualifying and having a second chance with the lap time of the Sprint could be good.”

Whatever happens, Bagnaia's main concern is avoiding another session being added to an already demanding Saturday schedule.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I just hope that they will not increase any sessions because Saturday is already a tough day for us,” he said.

Bagnaia also opposes using Friday afternoon Practice, which currently decides the top ten riders progressing directly to Qualifying 2, to set the Sprint grid.

“For me, it's also not correct to put the qualifying within the practice session.

“So we need a balance on that.”