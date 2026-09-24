Tony Arbolino signs up for new Moto2 “adventure”

Tony Arbolino will remain in Moto2 after signing a two-year deal to lead Forward Racing following its breakthrough 2026 campaign

Tony Arbolino, who fought Pedro Acosta for the 2023 Moto2 title, signs with Forward.
Tony Arbolino, who fought Pedro Acosta for the 2023 Moto2 title, signs with Forward.
© Gold and Goose

Tony Arbolino will remain on the Moto2 grid after signing a two-year deal to headline the Forward Racing project next season.

Arbolino finished runner-up to Pedro Acosta in the 2023 Moto2 standings, but dropped to tenth the following season, as Pirelli replaced Dunlop as tyre supplier.

The Italian switched from Marc VDS/Kalex to Pramac Yamaha/Boscoscuro in 2025, putting him on the path to an M1 MotoGP seat. However, after an early podium at COTA, Arbolino faded to 19th overall.

Arbolino returned to the Kalex chassis with Fantic this season, where his best result is fifth, although he was also in contention for victory before crashing at Silverstone - much to good friend Fabio Quartararo's disappointment.

Tony Arbolino, Fabio Quartararo.
Tony Arbolino, Fabio Quartararo.
© Gold and Goose

Forward, meanwhile, has been one of Moto2’s surprises of 2026, with Alex Escrig taking the team's own chassis to fourth in Brazil before claiming their first podium in more than a decade at Silverstone.

Escrig will move to Italtrans next season, opening the door for Arbolino to take over as Forward’s lead rider.

“I’m really excited about this new adventure, and I made this decision with my heart,” Arbolino said.

“It’s a project that truly motivates me, and from the very beginning I felt a great energy and genuine enthusiasm from everyone in the team.”

“I will give 110% and I’m convinced that I’ve made the right choice. It’s going to be a great experience, a story that we will have the opportunity to write and share together.

Tony Arbolino joins Forward Racing for 2027.
Tony Arbolino joins Forward Racing for 2027.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped make this new journey possible. I can’t wait to get started.”

Forward’s Martina Cuzari added: “Tony brings experience, speed and strong motivation, qualities that we believe can integrate very well with the values and philosophy of Forward Factory Team.

“For us, this partnership represents a new chapter and, at the same time, confirms our commitment to investing in the future with a solid and ambitious project.

“We are ready to take on this new challenge together, with enthusiasm, professionalism and the determination needed to achieve our goals.

"We therefore welcome Tony to the Forward Factory Team family and cannot wait to begin this new journey together.”

Giovanni Cuzari and Forward Racing celebrate Alex Escrig's third place at Silverstone. (Forward).
Giovanni Cuzari and Forward Racing celebrate Alex Escrig's third place at Silverstone. …

Forward scored just four points in 2023, the season Arbolino challenged Acosta for the title, followed by ten points in 2024 and 28 last year.

However, aided by the Silverstone and Goiania results, the team has already managed 63 points so far this season.

Arbolino's former team-mate Izan Guevara will join MotoGP with Pramac Yamaha next season.

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Tony Arbolino signs up for new Moto2 “adventure”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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