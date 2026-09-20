2026 Austrian Moto2 - Race Results

The Austrian Moto2 race saw Izan Guevara quickly move to the front of the race, then pull out a lead to reduce his title deficit at the Red Bull Ring.

Guevara was fifth on the grid, but wasted no time in hitting first, with Ivan Ortola initially going with him.

As the QJMotor bike slipped back into the pack, it was Filip Salac, who had secured pole on Saturday, with record pace who took up the challenge, cutting the gap.

With three laps to go for Guevara there was a scare as he had a moment through turn nine, running wide to save a fall.

The Boscoscuro rider still had enough of a gap to gude his bike home safely over the line for his second win at just the right time, after Gonzalez has won last time out in Misano.

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The Blu Cru Yamaha rider ran out of fuel on his way back, first receiving a helping hand from David Alonso, then the marshals, before Alex DeAngelis ran out of the garage to help Guevara back to parc ferme.

Salac gave all he could to reel in Guevara, finishing 1.728s behind for his fourth podium visit of the year for American Racing on the Kalex. After also moving past Ortola, Alonso was challenging Salac over the closing stages, on his way to the final podium spot for Aspar. The Colombian survived his own early scare at the same place he had crashed out of the Austrian race in 2025.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez dropped from second to fifth at the start, but the Liqui Moly Intact GP rider rallied, to also move past Ortola for fourth, with the QJMotor rider stopping the rot, right behind keeping the number 18 on his toes over the final laps in fifth.

Alonso Lopez was next to see the chequered flag in sixth, recovering from a huge wheelie off the line aboard his Gresini bike.

The Spaniard held around a seconds advantage over fellow countryman Daniel Holgado in seventh on the second Aspar entry, in turn holding his own advantage over Fantic’s best rider, Barry Baltus in eighth.

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Deniz Oncu was a much improved ninth for Elf Marc VDS, just one place off equaling his best finish for the year in a tough season for the team.

Luca Lunetta was the best of the rookies, earning a top ten finish for SpeedRS at the Red Bull Ring.

Daniel Munoz was right behind at the chequered in 11th for Italtrans, safely ahead of rookie Jose Antonio Rueda bringing the Red Bull KTM Ajo bike home in 12th at the home round for the team.

Aron Canet took the second Marc VDS bike into the points in 13th, with the remaining points on offer going to Tony Arbolino in 14th for Fantic Racing and Joe Roberts in 15th on the second American Racing bike.

Official Austrian Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: David Alonso (2025) 1’ 33.549s

Best Pole: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1’ 32.779s

All time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1’ 32.779s

New all-time lap record: Filip Salac (Practice, Q2) 1’ 32.381s

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Crashes, injuries and replacements

Xabi Zurutuza hit the points places briefly, but just missed out in 16th, still a best finish for the Klint Forward Racing rider. He was the highest places of the Forward bikes with Wildcard rider for the team, Marcos Ramirez in 21st. Alex Escrig, who was on the front row ran wide, onto the slip road at the start of the race, then crashed out.

He was the only faller but not the only rider not to go the distance, with Senna Agius dropping out of the points and into the pits.

Double winner and a podium finisher in Austria in 2025, Celestino Vietti was given a track limits penalty, finishing 23rd. Sergio Garcia was also penalised on his way to 24th.

Friday falls took out both Angel Piqueras (hand fracture) and Collin Veijer(broken collarbone). Another heavy crash in Q1 saw Alberto Ferrandez also unable to join the grid, moving the riders below 19th , where he had qualified, up a place on the grid.



Championship Standings

On arrival Gonzalez held a 47.5 point gap, now at 35.5 after Guevara won, moving to 210, with Gonzalez leading with 245.5 points.

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Ortola sits third overall on 168.5, with Alonso fourth on 155 and Agius fifth after his DNF, staying on 149.

Rueda leads the rookie standings on 31 points, with Lunetta moving up to second on 23 points, with the absent Ferrandez remaining on 17.5 points.



Full Moto2 race results can be found below.

Moto2 race results: