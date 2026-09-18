2026 Austrian Moto2 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of round fifteen, the Austrian Grand Prix, where Filip Salac produced a new lap record.

Filip Salac was fastest with a new record lap in Moto2 on Friday in Austria
Filip Salac was fastest with a new record lap in Moto2 on Friday in Austria
© Gold and Goose

The Moto2 lap record fell early at the Red Bull Ring, with Filip Salac fastest to lead the riders moving directly to Q2, ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Already challenging for the top spot in Practice, the American Racing rider was second on his Kalex, when he set a new record best of 1’ 32.402s as Barry Baltus fell with just four minutes of the session remaining, bringing out yellow flags and halting progress.

Ivan Ortola was top of the timing screens shortly before, also under the lap record on his way to second for QJMotor, just 0.097s slower in a close session.

Daniel Holgado was third and the best of the Aspar riders - just quicker than Tony Arbolino, who kept his form from the first session running to finish fourth for REDS Fantic Racing.

Izan Guevara was also making late moves to climb from seventh to fifth as the chequered flag waved, the top Boscoscuro in Austria for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

David Alonso was pushed back to sixth on the second Aspar bike, ahead of Alex Escrig, the Klint Forward rider turning around his Friday for seventh after placing 26th after a fall in FP1.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez was eighth quickest for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, with Celestino Vietti surviving an early run through the gravel on his way to ninth for SpeedRS.

After leading around his Gresini team-mate Alonso Lopez got to work, improving to complete the top ten.

Mario Aji was eleventh fastest for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, ahead of the polesitter last time out at Misano, Senna Agius, who was 12th quickest for Dynavolt.

Daniel Munoz secured 13th for Italtrans, with the Q2 final progression spot going to Jose Antonio Rueda, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider’s lap pushing fellow newcomer Alberto Ferrandez down to 15th and into a Q1 appearance for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

There close times nad fine margins involved meant there was also no way into the second session directly for Joe Roberts. The American Racing rider produced a set of personal best laps toward the end of the session to finish 15th, ahead of Aron Canet, the top ELF Marc VDS rider in 16th as the team continues to struggle.

Marcos Ramirez continues his wildcard run with Klint Forward Racing into Spielberg, placing 26th.

Baltus’ fall saw Ayumu Sasaki avoid him, but his Momoven team-mate Zonta van den Goorbergh was not as lucky, off after taking evasive action.

Luca Lunetta crashed in the same section of the track where his team-mate Vietti made his save.

There was a technical issue for Garcia, who pulled of track with smoke coming from the rear of his Gresini bike.

After earning a front row start ended in chaos at the last race in Misano, Angel Piqueras has a double long lap penalty for the crash which took out the entire front row at the first corner.

The penalty will have to carry over until a next appearance for the QJMotor rider as he suffered a fracture to his right hand in his FP1 crash.

The grid will be two riders short on Sunday, with Collin Veijer also out of action for the home team Red Bull KTM Ajo, after his crash in FP1 left him with a broken collarbone.

Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Austrian Moto2 - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)1' 32.402s
2Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - Campolor -MSI  (Kalex)+0.097s
3Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Team (Kalex)+0.198s
4Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.223s
5Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.236s
6David Alonso COLCFMOTO Inde Team (Kalex)+0.254s
7Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.272s
8Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.359s
9Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.393s
10Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.545s
11Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.567s
12Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.626s
13Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.750s
14Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.761s
15Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.818s
16Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.900s
17Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+0.947s
18Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.054s
19Luca LunettaITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+1.128s
20Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.264s
21Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.266s
22Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.275s
23Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+1.285s
24Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.369s
25Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.400s
26Marcos RamirezSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.401s
27Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.405s
28Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - Campolor -MSI  (Kalex)DNS
29Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)DNS

Official Austrian Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: David Alonso (2025) 1’ 33.549s
Best Pole: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1’ 32.779s
All time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1’ 32.779s
New all-time lap record: Filip Salac (Practice, 2026) 1’ 32.402s


Free Practice 1

The first session for Moto2 saw the bikes out in cold conditions, with the number one position changing hands rapidly as the clock ticked down in a close session.

It was Arbolino who had a one next to his name as the session concluded, just 0.042s faster then Alonso, with third placed Guevara, the best of the Boscoscuro riders, just 0.095s shy of the top time.

The early top five was completed by Gonzalez and Vietti, with a notably better showing from the Marc VDS team with Canet seventh and Oncu ensuring both bikes were inside the top ten in FP1.

There were several crashes, with Adrian Huertas quick to remove his glove and look at his hand after his early tumble.

Piqueras fell mid-session at turn six, with Escrig and Veijer also taking a tumble in FP1.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times:

2026 Austrian Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)1' 33.074s
2David Alonso COLCFMOTO Inde Team (Kalex)+0.042s
3Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.095s
4Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.197s
5Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.357s
6Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.377s
7Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+0.406s
8Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Team (Kalex)+0.411s
9Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.628s
10Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+0.640s
11Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.660s
12Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.760s
13Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.985s
14Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.024s
15Luca LunettaITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+1.112s
16Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.132s
17Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - Campolor -MSI  (Kalex)+1.146s
18Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.189s
19Marcos RamirezSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.195s
20Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.274s
21Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.327s
22Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.457s
23Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.544s
24Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - Campolor -MSI  (Kalex)+1.804s
25Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.944s
26Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.991s
27Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+2.182s
28Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.616s
29Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+3.462s

 

Tags:

2026
Red Bull Ring
Austria
Spielberg
Moto2

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