2026 Austrian Moto2 - Practice Results

The Moto2 lap record fell early at the Red Bull Ring, with Filip Salac fastest to lead the riders moving directly to Q2, ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Already challenging for the top spot in Practice, the American Racing rider was second on his Kalex, when he set a new record best of 1’ 32.402s as Barry Baltus fell with just four minutes of the session remaining, bringing out yellow flags and halting progress.

Ivan Ortola was top of the timing screens shortly before, also under the lap record on his way to second for QJMotor, just 0.097s slower in a close session.

Daniel Holgado was third and the best of the Aspar riders - just quicker than Tony Arbolino, who kept his form from the first session running to finish fourth for REDS Fantic Racing.

Izan Guevara was also making late moves to climb from seventh to fifth as the chequered flag waved, the top Boscoscuro in Austria for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

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David Alonso was pushed back to sixth on the second Aspar bike, ahead of Alex Escrig, the Klint Forward rider turning around his Friday for seventh after placing 26th after a fall in FP1.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez was eighth quickest for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, with Celestino Vietti surviving an early run through the gravel on his way to ninth for SpeedRS.

After leading around his Gresini team-mate Alonso Lopez got to work, improving to complete the top ten.

Mario Aji was eleventh fastest for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, ahead of the polesitter last time out at Misano, Senna Agius, who was 12th quickest for Dynavolt.

Daniel Munoz secured 13th for Italtrans, with the Q2 final progression spot going to Jose Antonio Rueda, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider’s lap pushing fellow newcomer Alberto Ferrandez down to 15th and into a Q1 appearance for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

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There close times nad fine margins involved meant there was also no way into the second session directly for Joe Roberts. The American Racing rider produced a set of personal best laps toward the end of the session to finish 15th, ahead of Aron Canet, the top ELF Marc VDS rider in 16th as the team continues to struggle.

Marcos Ramirez continues his wildcard run with Klint Forward Racing into Spielberg, placing 26th.

Baltus’ fall saw Ayumu Sasaki avoid him, but his Momoven team-mate Zonta van den Goorbergh was not as lucky, off after taking evasive action.

Luca Lunetta crashed in the same section of the track where his team-mate Vietti made his save.

There was a technical issue for Garcia, who pulled of track with smoke coming from the rear of his Gresini bike.

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After earning a front row start ended in chaos at the last race in Misano, Angel Piqueras has a double long lap penalty for the crash which took out the entire front row at the first corner.

The penalty will have to carry over until a next appearance for the QJMotor rider as he suffered a fracture to his right hand in his FP1 crash.

The grid will be two riders short on Sunday, with Collin Veijer also out of action for the home team Red Bull KTM Ajo, after his crash in FP1 left him with a broken collarbone.

Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Austrian Moto2 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 1' 32.402s 2 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - Campolor -MSI (Kalex) +0.097s 3 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Team (Kalex) +0.198s 4 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.223s 5 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.236s 6 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Team (Kalex) +0.254s 7 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.272s 8 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.359s 9 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.393s 10 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.545s 11 Mario Aji INA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.567s 12 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.626s 13 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.750s 14 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.761s 15 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.818s 16 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.900s 17 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +0.947s 18 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +1.054s 19 Luca Lunetta ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +1.128s 20 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +1.264s 21 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +1.266s 22 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.275s 23 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +1.285s 24 Sergio Garcia SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.369s 25 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +1.400s 26 Marcos Ramirez SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +1.401s 27 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.405s 28 Angel Piqueras SPA QJMOTOR - Campolor -MSI (Kalex) DNS 29 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) DNS

Official Austrian Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: David Alonso (2025) 1’ 33.549s

Best Pole: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1’ 32.779s

All time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1’ 32.779s

New all-time lap record: Filip Salac (Practice, 2026) 1’ 32.402s

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Free Practice 1

The first session for Moto2 saw the bikes out in cold conditions, with the number one position changing hands rapidly as the clock ticked down in a close session.

It was Arbolino who had a one next to his name as the session concluded, just 0.042s faster then Alonso, with third placed Guevara, the best of the Boscoscuro riders, just 0.095s shy of the top time.

The early top five was completed by Gonzalez and Vietti, with a notably better showing from the Marc VDS team with Canet seventh and Oncu ensuring both bikes were inside the top ten in FP1.

There were several crashes, with Adrian Huertas quick to remove his glove and look at his hand after his early tumble.

Piqueras fell mid-session at turn six, with Escrig and Veijer also taking a tumble in FP1.

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FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times: