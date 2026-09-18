Austrian MotoGP LIVE: Updates as Pedro Acosta tops FP1 at the Red Bull Ring

Live coverage of the FP1 and Practice sessions at the 2026 Austrian MotoGP. FP1 at the Red Bull Ring is due to start at 10:45 local time, with Practice coming up this afternoon at 15:00.

Key Moments

Pedro Acosta tops FP1 ahead of Pol Espargaro, Jorge Martin

Alex Marquez suffers bizarre aero failure in closing minutes

Early technical problem for Martin at turn four

The championship lead is shared coming into this weekend, as Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez both arrive at the Austrian Grand Prix with 274 points. Marquez has won more races, so he holds that top position in the standings for the first time in 2026.

Of course, Marquez - winner of the last four MotoGP races, including Sprints - is no stranger at this point to a title battle in the premier class, and he said yesterday that it was his first-year fight with Jorge Lorenzo that put him under the most pressure.

For 2024 champion Martin, the position is not alien, either, but the Spaniard - who suffered with arm pump in his slump from the lead to fifth at Misano - said yesterday it's "crazy" that he is still joint-leader with Marquez.

Marco Bezzecchi sits third in the standings after his Misano disaster, crashing out of the lead on the first lap. He admitted yesterday the analysis of that lap one, turn 13 crash with Aprilia afterwards was "painful".

Bezzecchi's compatriot and future team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was caught up in controversy in the week since Misano. Bagnaia was caught on camera by Spanish broadcaster DAZN speaking to Fabio Di Giannantonio after he crashed out of the Misano race. Bagnaia was appearing to explain to Di Giannantonio that Ducati was not allowing him to try different bike setups as he continues to struggle with the 2026 Desmosedici GP.

Bagnaia himself spoke to the media yesterday, saying the way the footage was published by DAZN was "disrespectful".

Di Giannantonio also spoke on the subject yesterday, saying the way the footage was captured and released was "unfair".

Ducati has won the last four races at the Red Bull Ring. Indeed, it's only been beaten twice here, both times by KTM, which itself hasn't won since 2021. Pol Espargaro said yesterday that this weekend will be a good chance for Pedro Acosta to claim his first MotoGP win, although the Ducati-bound Spaniard was more realistic, even if he admitted it would be a dream scenario given his history with KTM that is about to conclude in a few months.