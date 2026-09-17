Jorge Martin says joint MotoGP points lead with Marc Marquez “looks crazy”

Jorge Martin reacts to his joint-championship lead with Marc Marquez

Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez sit level at the top of the MotoGP standings
Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez sit level at the top of the MotoGP standings
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia’s Jorge Martin says “it looks crazy for me” to see himself level on points in the MotoGP standings with Marc Marquez ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Seven-time world champion Marc Marquez took the lead in the standings for the first time this year last weekend at the San Marino Grand Prix, after scoring his fifth win of the campaign.

With Jorge Martin fifth after suffering an arm pump issue, the pair are now level on 274 points, with the Aprilia rider officially registered in second due to a results count-back.

Asked about his position in the championship now on Thursday at the Austrian Grand Prix, Martin said: “For sure, I will try to do my best.

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“It’s nice, I’m happy that we are equal on points at this stage; it looks crazy for me.

“But, honestly, the last race, just those 11 laps, at least being with Marc and being able to overtake him were so fun; I really enjoyed it.

“Even if at the end I finished fifth, I got some positives from the weekend.

“So, I hope to find that feeling again. I hope to find that speed.

“And I hope that my condition is good enough to be able to follow him to the end.”

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Martin’s arm pump issue at Misano has raised concerns that he may need to undergo an operation after the Austrian Grand Prix.

He says he “recovered quite well” in the days leading up to the Red Bull Ring event and doesn’t anticipate the circuit to cause him physical issues.

“For sure, last race I had this issue with my arm,” he added.

“But I think I recovered quite well. I will focus on it like it’s a normal weekend.

“I don’t want to think about it. If it happens again, then I will make a decision.

“But I want to take it as a normal weekend.

“I think this track is not the hardest in this way, so I’m really focused on this weekend, really focusing on making the bike work.

“Now it’s time to be close to Marc, who is really strong.”

The Red Bull Ring holds fond memories for Martin, who scored a first win in MotoGP at the circuit in his rookie campaign in 2021 with Pramac Ducati.

On his last visit to the circuit, he finished second in both races. Due to injury, this will be his first Austrian Grand Prix as an Aprilia rider.

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Jorge Martin
Aprilia Racing
Jorge Martin says joint-MotoGP points lead with Marc Marquez “looks crazy”
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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