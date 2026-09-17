Luca Marini expecting “very big advantage” for Senna Agius in MotoGP 2027

Luca Marini says Senna Agius has shown “fantastic potential” in his Moto2 career so far.

Luca Marini speaks to the media at 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Luca Marini speaks to the media at 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Luca Marini will be partnered by Senna Agius in the 2027 MotoGP season as the Australian steps up from Moto2, and Marini expects Agius will enjoy a “very big advantage” in his rookie year.

Agius, whose Tech3 KTM deal was announced yesterday, is one of several rookies confirmed for the 2027 MotoGP grid, and they all arrive at a unique moment, as MotoGP switches to Pirelli tyres, which Moto2 riders like Agius have used since 2024.

Marc Marquez has said already this year that he believes the rookie next year will have an advantage because of the change in tyre brand. Marini is of a similar opinion, so of course believes that will apply to his new team-mate.

“I knew this since a long time,” Luca Marini said of the news of his new team-mate.

Senna Agius.
Senna Agius.
© Gold and Goose

“He [Agius] showed fantastic potential in Moto2. He achieved great results and he's riding very well. 

“I think in 2027 the guys from Moto2 will have a very big advantage compared to the past transition between Moto2 and MotoGP. 

“So, for everybody that had this great opportunity to go directly to MotoGP in 2027, it's fantastic. 

“I think it's the perfect moment for them, so I think that everybody is expecting a lot from them [from] the beginning because maybe the next MotoGP will be much closer to the Moto2 than to the [current] MotoGP.”

The future Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider added: “If I was in Moto2 I would be pushing so much to arrive in MotoGP in 2027 because it's the perfect moment. 

Luca Marini, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Luca Marini, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I think that they can be very fast and really close to the top guys [from] the first race.”

Being alongside Agius will not be an advantage for Marini, though – he doesn’t think he will be able to benefit from the Australian’s Pirelli experience.

“No, I don't think so,” he said on the subject.

“In the end it will be very important on the mental side to understand very well the tyres and understand how to deal with them because it's the biggest question mark of next year.”

Tags:

Luca Marini
Honda HRC (MotoGP)
Red Bull KTM Tech3
Luca Marini expecting “very big advantage” for Senna Agius in MotoGP 2027
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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