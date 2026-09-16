Marc Marquez carries “huge boost” into Austria as new MotoGP leader

For the first time this season, Marc Marquez heads into a MotoGP weekend on top of the world championship.

The Ducati star has overturned a huge 102-point deficit to draw level with Aprilia’s Jorge Martin after completing his latest double at Misano last weekend.

But while Martin has won just one Grand Prix this season, Marquez has claimed five Sunday wins, all during the last seven rounds.

Momentum is therefore firmly on Marquez’s side as he returns to a circuit where the Desmosedici has taken at least one victory in each of the past ten seasons, including his own double on the way to last year’s crown.

2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

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"A huge boost"

"We come off a perfect weekend: the victory at Misano gave me a huge boost, also thanks to the support of so many Ducatisti fans,” Marc Marquez said.

“Here in Austria, I was competitive last year, and together with the whole team, we need to make the most of this positive momentum as we continue to fight with the best.”

However, team-mate Francesco Bagnaia arrives at the Red Bull Ring in a very different situation.

The double MotoGP champion has scored just one point in the last six races as he continues to struggle for grip and feeling on the GP26.

"In Misano, it wasn't easy to end the weekend with a crash in front of all the fans, but we have to keep working together with the Team,” Bagnaia said.

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Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 San Marino MotoGP © Gold and Goose

“We won't give up"

“Austria is a track where historically Ducati has always managed to make a difference and where I've achieved great results in the past.

“We won't give up and we'll keep pushing to be back at the front.”

Bagnaia has now dropped to ninth in the world championship, behind Gresini's Alex Marquez, who missed three rounds due to injury.

Misano MotoGP Race Lap Times: Podium plus other Ducati riders. © Peter McLaren

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