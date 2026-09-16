Marc Marquez carries “huge boost” into Austria as new MotoGP leader

Marc Marquez says his Misano MotoGP double provided a “huge boost” as he arrives in Austria on top of the world.

New MotoGP title leader Marc Marquez carries red-hot form into Austria
New MotoGP title leader Marc Marquez carries red-hot form into Austria
© Gold and Goose

For the first time this season, Marc Marquez heads into a MotoGP weekend on top of the world championship.

The Ducati star has overturned a huge 102-point deficit to draw level with Aprilia’s Jorge Martin after completing his latest double at Misano last weekend.

But while Martin has won just one Grand Prix this season, Marquez has claimed five Sunday wins, all during the last seven rounds.

Momentum is therefore firmly on Marquez’s side as he returns to a circuit where the Desmosedici has taken at least one victory in each of the past ten seasons, including his own double on the way to last year’s crown.

2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders).
2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

"A huge boost"

"We come off a perfect weekend: the victory at Misano gave me a huge boost, also thanks to the support of so many Ducatisti fans,” Marc Marquez said.

“Here in Austria, I was competitive last year, and together with the whole team, we need to make the most of this positive momentum as we continue to fight with the best.”

However, team-mate Francesco Bagnaia arrives at the Red Bull Ring in a very different situation.

The double MotoGP champion has scored just one point in the last six races as he continues to struggle for grip and feeling on the GP26.

"In Misano, it wasn't easy to end the weekend with a crash in front of all the fans, but we have to keep working together with the Team,” Bagnaia said.

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“We won't give up"

“Austria is a track where historically Ducati has always managed to make a difference and where I've achieved great results in the past.

“We won't give up and we'll keep pushing to be back at the front.”

Bagnaia has now dropped to ninth in the world championship, behind Gresini's Alex Marquez, who missed three rounds due to injury.

Misano MotoGP Race Lap Times: Podium plus other Ducati riders.
Misano MotoGP Race Lap Times: Podium plus other Ducati riders.
© Peter McLaren

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Ducati Lenovo Team
Ducati
MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia
Marc Marquez carries “huge boost” into Austria as new MotoGP leader
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
‘They won’t let me’ - Pecco Bagnaia’s revealing Ducati MotoGP set-up claim
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
‘A special rider’ - Ducati boss says Misano win ‘Marc Marquez at his absolute best’
Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Start times and how to watch
Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Austrian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Podcast: Was Misano the beginning of the end for Aprilia’s MotoGP title hopes?
Crash MotoGP Podcast
MotoGP News
Ducati flags rear-grip concern despite Marc Marquez MotoGP title lead
Gigi Dall’Igna, Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez admits MotoGP rivals handed him a “sweet present” in title fight
Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez carries “huge boost” into Austria as new MotoGP leader
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
VR46: Ducati 850 “looks very fast”, Bulega “coming home”
3h ago
Ducati dash. 2026 Misano MotoGP.
WSBK News
The 2027 WorldSBK rider line-up so far
4h ago
Start, 2026 French WorldSBK Superpole race.
MotoGP News
Pramac expects Yamaha MotoGP “upgrades” for Red Bull Ring
5h ago
Jack Miller, Toprak Razgatlioglu.
MotoGP News
Guenther Steiner backs Senna Agius to make “very strong step” into MotoGP
8h ago
Guenther Steiner.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Ai Ogura plays down expectations ahead of Austrian MotoGP comeback
9h ago
Ai Ogura.
MotoGP News
Joan Mir to miss Red Bull Ring MotoGP, replacement announced
9h ago
Joan Mir, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Senna Agius completes 2027 MotoGP grid
10h ago
Senna Agius.
MotoGP News
‘It’s a good story’ - Valentino Rossi reacts to Nicolo Bulega’s MotoGP step with VR46
15/09/26
Valentino Rossi, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin set for crucial injury evaluation as Austria MotoGP looms
15/09/26
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 San Marino MotoGP