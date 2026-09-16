Ai Ogura plays down expectations ahead of Austrian MotoGP comeback

Ai Ogura will attempt to return to MotoGP action at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

The Trackhouse Aprilia rider has missed the last two rounds after undergoing surgery on a left thumb fracture suffered while training on a motocross bike in Japan.

Second in the world championship during the summer break, Ogura, winner of this year’s Dutch MotoGP, has now slipped to sixth in the standings after a crash in the British MotoGP was followed by the hand injury.

However, providing he passes the mandatory pre-event medical check, Ogura will be back on his RS-GP for opening practice in Austria.

2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

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“I’m feeling good. I think the hand situation is better than I expected a week ago,” Ogura said. “For sure, I’m excited to get back.

“I just want to start the weekend and see how much we can do and how we are. Nothing special. I just want to have a normal weekend.”

He added: “I missed two races and I need some time to get back to full confidence on the bike.

“To have a comeback race just after injury and get a podium is not an easy thing, so I expect a good race from Raul [Fernandez] but not really from myself honestly.”

Ogura is also hoping to use Austria to prepare for his home round at Motegi.

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Ai Ogura, 2026 British MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“As I said before, the situation is not like we wanted, but it’s good that at least I can try to race in Austria before getting to Japan," he said.

“So, I hope to get a good feeling in Austria and be close to my 100% in Motegi.

"That’s the target for now. I just want to make good races, both in Austria and Japan.”

Ogura will join the factory Yamaha team next season.

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