Ai Ogura’s MotoGP comeback postponed

Ai Ogura’s hoped-for MotoGP comeback at Misano has been abandoned, with the latest medical advice to wait another week.

Ogura misses Misano, targets Austria return
Ogura misses Misano, targets Austria return
© Gold and Goose

Ai Ogura will miss his second MotoGP event in a row after withdrawing from this weekend’s Misano round, further damaging his title hopes.

The Trackhouse Aprilia star climbed to second in the world championship with six podiums in seven races, including a maiden grand prix victory at Assen.

However, Ogura slipped to third after crashing out of the British Grand Prix, then fractured his left thumb while training on a motocross bike in Japan.

The injury forced him to miss Aragon but, after undergoing surgery in Spain and having a weekend off to recover, Ogura hoped to return at Misano.

The 2026 MotoGP title chase so far.
The 2026 MotoGP title chase so far.
© Peter McLaren

Those plans have now been abandoned, with the injury 'not sufficiently healed' for him to ride.

“Concerning Ai, we decided to follow the advice of the medical team which recommends to wait for one more week,"  said Trackhouse team principal Davide Brivio.

"So, the target is to see if we can get him riding again in Austria."

Ogura has already slipped to fifth in the world championship during his absence, 53 points behind factory Aprilia rider Jorge Martin.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori, who replaced Ogura at Aragon, is ‘not available to ride this weekend’, meaning Raul Fernandez will be Trackhouse’s only representative at the San Marino Grand Prix.

The Red Bull Ring round takes next weekend.

Tags:

Ai Ogura
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
Aprilia
Ai Ogura’s MotoGP comeback postponed
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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