Marc Marquez anticipates “more complicated” Misano MotoGP after Aragon double

The Misano MotoGP will be “more complicated” for Marc Marquez, he thinks, than the dominant weekend he managed at Aragon two weeks ago.

On the face of it, that seems obvious, given Marquez’s reputation at Aragon and his unbeaten record there with Ducati.

But Misano has also been one of Marquez’s strongest venues in MotoGP, having won there five times, including in two of the last three races there: the 2024 and 2025 San Marino grands prix.

As a result, while Marquez feels Misano will be “more complicated” than Aragon, he also feels the Rimini circuit is one that suits him.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“At Aragon we scored maximum points, and that was the goal,” said Marc Marquez ahead of the Misano MotoGP weekend.

“MotorLand is a track that suits my riding style very well. Here at Misano it will be a bit more complicated, but it's still a track where I can try to express myself at my best and push the Desmosedici GP to its full potential.

“Plus, there will be so many Ducatisti fans, who can definitely give you that extra boost.”

Bagnaia “not giving up”

If Aragon was perfect for Marquez, it was painfully familiar for Francesco Bagnaia on the other side of the Ducati Lenovo Team box, crashing out for the second grand prix running and third time in four races.

Pecco Bagnaia. © Gold and Goose

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The Italian says he is keen to get “back to work” at what will be his final home race with Ducati.

“At Aragon we struggled, but holding back isn't like me,” said Bagnaia.

“So we're getting right back to work with the whole team on a truly special track: my real home track, in front of all the Ducatisti.

“We're not giving up and we'll keep pushing to be key players once again.

“I'm sure that the fans' support and passion will give me that little something extra, just as they have in the past.”

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