Path cleared for Nicolo Bulega MotoGP move as Ducati confirms WorldSBK departure

Nicolo Bulega’s path is clear for a move to MotoGP as Ducati hs confirmed his departure from its WorldSBK team.

Nicolo Bulega on 2026 WorldSBK grid; the Italian has won 26 of 27 races this season.
Nicolo Bulega on 2026 WorldSBK grid; the Italian has won 26 of 27 races this season.
© Gold and Goose

A path for Nicolo Bulega to move to MotoGP is now clear, as the Aruba.it Racing Ducati team has confirmed his departure due for the end of this season.

Bulega’s future has been the subject of speculation since before the start of the season, partly thanks to Toprak Razgatlioglu’s move to MotoGP after the 2025 WorldSBK season.

Razgatlioglu won the 2025 title and was the only rider who could beat Bulega; in his absence, and with an updated Panigale V4 R, Bulega has run riot in 2026, winning all but one of the 27 WorldSBK races so far this season.

Since May, it has been clear that Bulega has been expecting to be moving to MotoGP in 2027, although nothing yet has been made official.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

We do now have confirmation, though, that the Italian will not be a part of Ducati’s factory WorldSBK team next year, with Ducati saying the Aruba.it Racing squad and Bulega will part ways at the end of the 2026 season.

“When we chose Nicolo [Bulega], we knew we were investing in a young rider with great talent, but the journey we have shared has continued to exceed expectations,” said Stefano Cecconi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati team principal.

“His progression makes us particularly proud because it confirms the team's philosophy: believing in hard work, in riders' growth, and in the ability to build important results step-by-step. 

“Nicolo has integrated into the team exceptionally well and become part of our sporting family. He has earned everyone's trust and affection through professionalism and respect.

“We will always be grateful to him and will always cheer for him. 

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Before that, however, there is still one mission to complete, so we can celebrate this wonderful adventure in the best possible way.”

The confirmation of Bulega’s departure from Ducati’s factory WorldSBK team not only leaves open the door for an announcement of the Italian’s move to MotoGP, but also comes ahead of this weekend’s San Marino MotoGP, as well as the Cremona WorldSBK later in September where Bulega will have his best chance yet of clinching, mathematically, this year’s WorldSBK title.

The announcement also opens the way for a reciprocal confirmation of Franco Morbidelli's move to WorldSBK with Aruba.it Racing Ducati, with Bulega set to take his compatriot's seat at VR46 Racing next season after Morbidelli's departure from VR46 was confirmed earlier this week.

Tags:

Nicolo Bulega
Aruba.it Racing - Ducati
Path cleared for Nicolo Bulega MotoGP move as Ducati confirms WorldSBK departure
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega completes Ducati’s 2027 MotoGP rider line-up
Nicolo Bulega.
MotoGP News
“Our journey… will come to an end” - VR46 confirms Franco Morbidelli's MotoGP departure
Franco Morbidelli.
MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega back on Ducati’s 2027 MotoGP prototype at Misano
Nicolo Bulega.
MotoGP News
‘Ducati is very fast’ - VR46 responds to Bulega’s 850cc MotoGP pace
Nicolo Bulega.
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli responds to Ducati World Superbike links
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
How a Jack Miller MotoGP departure could affect Alvaro Bautista
Jack Miller, Suzuka 8 Hours.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Why timing of Nicolo Bulega’s MotoGP switch will make it “as easy as possible”
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Why Nicolo Bulega “chose” VR46 Ducati for 2027 MotoGP switch
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega completes Ducati’s 2027 MotoGP rider line-up
3h ago
Nicolo Bulega.
MotoGP News
Path cleared for Nicolo Bulega MotoGP move as Ducati confirms WorldSBK departure
4h ago
Nicolo Bulega.
MotoGP News
Cal Crutchlow: “A tough watch” but Pecco Bagnaia “still one of the best” in MotoGP
21h ago
Pecco Bagnaia.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Fabio di Giannantonio “fired up” for final VR46 home MotoGP at Misano
22h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio.
MotoGP News
Yamaha: Why Jack Miller was “too good to miss” for 2027 WorldSBK team
23h ago
Jack Miller.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller joins Yamaha WorldSBK team after MotoGP exit
08/09/26
Jack Miller.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin says MotoGP title lead “not a priority” as Misano battle looms
08/09/26
Jorge Martin, Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Our journey… will come to an end” - VR46 confirms Franco Morbidelli's MotoGP departure
08/09/26
Franco Morbidelli.