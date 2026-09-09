Path cleared for Nicolo Bulega MotoGP move as Ducati confirms WorldSBK departure

A path for Nicolo Bulega to move to MotoGP is now clear, as the Aruba.it Racing Ducati team has confirmed his departure due for the end of this season.

Bulega’s future has been the subject of speculation since before the start of the season, partly thanks to Toprak Razgatlioglu’s move to MotoGP after the 2025 WorldSBK season.

Razgatlioglu won the 2025 title and was the only rider who could beat Bulega; in his absence, and with an updated Panigale V4 R, Bulega has run riot in 2026, winning all but one of the 27 WorldSBK races so far this season.

Since May, it has been clear that Bulega has been expecting to be moving to MotoGP in 2027, although nothing yet has been made official.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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We do now have confirmation, though, that the Italian will not be a part of Ducati’s factory WorldSBK team next year, with Ducati saying the Aruba.it Racing squad and Bulega will part ways at the end of the 2026 season.

“When we chose Nicolo [Bulega], we knew we were investing in a young rider with great talent, but the journey we have shared has continued to exceed expectations,” said Stefano Cecconi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati team principal.

“His progression makes us particularly proud because it confirms the team's philosophy: believing in hard work, in riders' growth, and in the ability to build important results step-by-step.

“Nicolo has integrated into the team exceptionally well and become part of our sporting family. He has earned everyone's trust and affection through professionalism and respect.

“We will always be grateful to him and will always cheer for him.

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Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“Before that, however, there is still one mission to complete, so we can celebrate this wonderful adventure in the best possible way.”

The confirmation of Bulega’s departure from Ducati’s factory WorldSBK team not only leaves open the door for an announcement of the Italian’s move to MotoGP, but also comes ahead of this weekend’s San Marino MotoGP, as well as the Cremona WorldSBK later in September where Bulega will have his best chance yet of clinching, mathematically, this year’s WorldSBK title.

The announcement also opens the way for a reciprocal confirmation of Franco Morbidelli's move to WorldSBK with Aruba.it Racing Ducati, with Bulega set to take his compatriot's seat at VR46 Racing next season after Morbidelli's departure from VR46 was confirmed earlier this week.