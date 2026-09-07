Italian star to be inducted as a MotoGP Legend at Misano

Loris Capirossi will become the latest rider to be officially named a ‘MotoGP Legend’ during a special ceremony on Saturday at this weekend’s Misano round.

The honour “recognises his on track successes as well as his incredible contributions to the sport”.

The Italian won the 125cc title as a rookie in 1990, defended his crown in 1991, then graduated to the 250cc and 500cc classes.

Despite winning a 500cc grand prix in 1996, Capirossi returned to 250cc and eventually claimed his third world title after a controversial showdown with Aprilia team-mate Tetsuya Harada in 1998.

Loris Capirossi claims Ducati's first ever MotoGP win, Catalunya 2003. © Gold and Goose

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The final-round clash also promoted a young Valentino Rossi, winner of the race, to second in the final championship standings.

Capirossi returned to the premier class in 2000, winning in his first season with Pons Honda before finishing third in the final 500cc world championship, behind Kenny Roberts Jr and Valentino Rossi.

The dawn of the new MotoGP era saw Capirossi outgunned on a two-stroke in 2002, but his gritty performances against the four-strokes were rewarded with a factory ride at Ducati’s new project for 2003.

Capirossi memorably delivered the Desmosedici’s first MotoGP victory at Catalunya that year, later fought for the 2006 title, then took a seventh and final Ducati win at Motegi in 2007, on the day team-mate Casey Stoner secured the world championship.

He switched to Suzuki for 2008, claiming what would be his final podium at Brno that season.

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Loris Capirossi's final Ducati win, Motegi 2007. © Gold and Goose

The only rider other than Stoner to win on an 800cc Ducati, Capirossi returned to a Desmosedici with a place at Pramac for what became his final MotoGP campaign in 2011.

Capirossi rode in his 328th and last grand prix at Valencia with the #58, rather than his own #65, in tribute to young countryman Marco Simoncelli, who lost his life at the previous Sepang round.

Now 53, Capirossi has served as MotoGP’s Safety Advisor for more than a decade.

MotoGP Legend status recognises the wider contribution a rider has made to the sport.

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A separate “MotoGP Hall of Fame” honour was launched in 2025 for those who have won 500cc/MotoGP World Championships and/or 25 or more premier-class grands prix.

Loris Capirossi, MotoGP Safety Advisor. © Gold and Goose

Italians already inducted as MotoGP Legends are: Giacomo Agostini, Valentino Rossi, Andrea Dovizioso, Marco Simoncelli, Max Biaggi, Franco Uncini, Marco Lucchinelli, Umberto Masetti and Carlo Ubbiali.