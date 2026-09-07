Marc Marquez among MotoGP stars to congratulate motorsport “beast” on unique record

In the circuit racing world, the 15 world titles of Giacomo Agostini is seen as an unattainable number in the modern era, but the Italian’s record is dwarfed by the Spanish rider congratulated by numerous MotoGP riders after his latest title.

Toni Bou debuted at FIM World Championship level in 2007, contesting both the indoor and outdoor trial world championships.

By then he was 20-years-old and had been competing for eight years. His 2007 world indoor title made him the youngest rider in history to win that championship, and he backed it up a few months later with a title as a rookie in the 2007 outdoor championship.

After Bou’s rookie season, then, he was unbeaten (for championships, at least – from 19 events that year he was beaten in six). Fast forward 19 years and the same fact remains.

Toni Bou celebrates 40th trial world title. Credit: Honda Racing Corporation.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Last weekend, Bou wrapped up his 20th trial world title, a few months after winning the 2026 indoor trial world title. 20 seasons contesting two series with a title in each one every year, amounting, of course, to a landmark 40 championships.

It’s a unique achievement for Bou, who, at 39-years-old, now has more world titles than he has years on the planet.

His achievement has prompted a lengthy video to congratulate him, featuring some of sport’s biggest stars, including Andres Iniesta, who scored Spain’s winning goal in the 2010 FIFA World Cup final; as well as a number of MotoGP riders such as Marc Marquez and Luca Marini, and former riders like Casey Stoner and Dani Pedrosa.

“You’re a beast, a machine,” said nine-time world champion Marquez. “Enjoy it, you’re a proper role model.”

“It’s just phenomenal, what you’ve been able to do,” two-time world champion Casey Stoner added. “For the last 20 years, it’s just incredible – 40 world championships. Indoor, outdoor, doesn’t matter the conditions, doesn’t matter the day, you turn up and perform week in, week out. From the bottom of my heart, it’s just an incredible achievement.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Show X Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

The video also included motorsports stars from outside MotoGP, such as Jeffrey Herlings, who wrapped up his seventh motocross world title at the weekend, and his 123rd grand prix victory, in Turkiye; Dakar racer Laia Sanz; 2026 AMA Pro Motocross champion Hunter Lawrence; 2024 AMA Supercross and two-time Pro Motocross champion Jett Lawrence; two-time WRC champion Carlos Sainz; and four-time motocross world champion Jorge Prado.