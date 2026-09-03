Marc Marquez reveals toll of seven shoulder operations in shocking gym photo

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has revealed the visible toll of seven operations on his right shoulder.

Gym photo shows the physical toll Marc Marquez is still carrying.
Gym photo shows the physical toll Marc Marquez is still carrying.

Marc Marquez’s post-Aragon Instagram gallery includes an eye-opening gym photo, illustrating the toll seven different operations have taken on his right arm and shoulder.

The latest surgery, performed in May, was required to relieve a compressed radial nerve caused by previous metalwork.

Although Marquez insists the nerve is now working normally, his ongoing physical limitations became clear when, after a lowly seventh at the British MotoGP, Marquez was filmed telling his Ducati Lenovo team:

“Today the tyre was better. Physically I wasn’t there. I was at risk of crashing. I had no control over my right arm.”

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Pressed on those comments when he arrived at last weekend’s Aragon round, Marc Marquez explained that he is still unable to push at maximum intensity throughout an entire MotoGP weekend.

“After the summer break, I believed that my physical condition would be better because I gained some [shoulder] muscle in the gym.

“But immediately when I got up on Sunday [at Silverstone], I saw that it's not the time to do it.

“I need to [save some energy]... to be in a better physical condition for Saturday and Sunday.

“It's related to the seven different surgeries I have in my right shoulder. So that's it.”

Marc Marquez wins Aragon MotoGP.
Marc Marquez wins Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Despite the ongoing endurance issues - with the difference in muscle between his left and right shoulders clearly visible in the gym photo - Marquez responded with a perfect Sprint and Grand Prix double at Aragon, one of his favourite tracks.

The reigning champion has also moved into second place in the MotoGP world championship, 19 points behind Aprilia’s Jorge Martin.

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Marc Marquez
Ducati Lenovo Team
Ducati
Marc Marquez reveals toll of seven shoulder operations in shocking gym photo
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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