“Focus on 850” - Toprak Razgatlioglu ‘doesn’t care’ if Yamaha brings engine update

Like the other Yamaha MotoGP riders, Toprak Razgatlioglu struggled with a lack of top speed along the Aragon back straight.

“The first three sectors are not so bad, but the back straight is difficult,” he said after a 13th place in the Sprint, making clear the problem was not traction out of the chicane but acceleration further down the straight.

“Corner exit, we are not bad. But when we put third gear, and after third gear… I stay alone. This is very difficult.”

With his rookie MotoGP season now into its second half, and major technical changes coming for 2027, Razgatlioglu would rather Yamaha concentrate its resources on next year.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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"I don’t care about this"

Asked whether he expected an upgrade to this year’s 1000cc V4 engine before the end of the season, Razgatlioglu replied:

“I don't know. But I don’t care about this, because next year is more important for me, and I think for us.

“It’s better if Yamaha focus more on 850, this is much better for me. Because this season is almost done. We are not in the beginning.

“If they bring something new, it's too late. It's better we focus on 850. This is my opinion.

“Because next year everything is a new challenge for everyone. We need to come back stronger, all Yamahas.”

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Razgatlioglu went on to crash from the points late in the grand prix, but had been the fastest Yamaha in the middle stages before losing pace due to front tyre wear.

Aragon MotoGP Race Lap Times: Podium plus Yamaha riders. © Peter McLaren

"I'll need corner speed for 2027"

Despite the switch to 850cc bikes and Pirelli tyres, Razgatlioglu believes one area he is already working on will remain important next season: Corner speed.

“I am learning. Also this weekend, I learned something, because it’s the first time I'm riding with this different setup,” he said.

“Normally I never ride like this, but yesterday I understand, we need a turning bike.

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“I am really strong on the brakes, but I lose a lot in the [middle of the] corners.”

He added: “If I can learn cornering speed, maybe I need it next year.

“Okay, of course, the Pirelli tyre is maybe more like my style. But also, I need the corner speed.

“So maybe this will help me for the future.

“I'm always looking on the positive side. Sometimes it’s not easy, but I'm try to stay like this.”

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