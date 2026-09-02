Andrea Iannone makes history with Harley-Davidson double at Aragon

While the MotoGP title fight narrowed in Aragon following Marc Marquez’ imperious sprint and grand prix double, so did the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup standings after Andrea Iannone made history.

The former MotoGP and WorldSBK star won both races at Aragon, making him the first rider to accomplish that feat since the series began.

It means Iannone has given himself a chance of winning the title at the season-finale in Austria, although he will need to close a 27-point gap with just two races left.

Iannone joined the series from the second round of the season in Mugello and immediately became a race winner.

And the Italian now has desires on closing out the first Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup as the series’ inaugural champion.

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Andrea Iannone, Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup, Aragon.

“If I want to achieve my goal of winning the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup, the only option I have is to try to win every race,” said Iannone.

“I’m really happy to leave Aragon with both victories and the maximum 50 points. The bike was working really well this weekend.

“In Race 1, Oscar [Gutierrez] and I had a great battle, very clean and respectful but still incredibly intense, while in Race 2 I was able to manage the race exactly the way I wanted.

“I stayed in front without pushing too hard at the beginning, and with four laps to go I started to increase the pace. It proved to be the right strategy.”

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Andrea Iannone, 2026 Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup, Aragon.

Just because Iannone has become a four-time race winner in just eight races, the former Suzuki, Ducati and Aprilia MotoGP rider says the category is far from easy.

Iannone added: “People shouldn’t think this category is easy. Nobody gives you anything for free, and everyone wants to be at the front.

“Eight laps here can be very demanding because you have to manage everything yourself, without electronic controls or rider aids.

“But I’m having a lot of fun. I love the bike and the championship, and I feel truly free and very close to the Harley-Davidson family.”

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The Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup was confirmed for 2026 after interest in Bagger racing grew as part of the MotoAmerica championship.