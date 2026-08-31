“We didn't find our maximum” - early mistake costs Alex Marquez at Aragon MotoGP

Alex Marquez says an early gearshift mistake and poor grip prevented him from matching his Sprint podium in the Aragon MotoGP.

Alex Marquez: “We didn't find our maximum”
Alex Marquez: “We didn't find our maximum”
© Gold and Goose

After a front row in qualifying and runner-up finish in the Sprint, Alex Marquez’s hopes of a double Aragon podium suffered an early blow in Sunday’s grand prix.

While brother Marc battled a lowered ride-height device through the opening turns, Alex made a gearshift error and completed the first lap in sixth.

“The start and the first lap was not easy. I did a mistake on the exit of Turn 2 to 3, I didn't put third gear and my bike was not pushing,” he said.

The Gresini rider was back up to fourth on lap two, where he ultimately remained until the chequered flag.

Alex Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Alex Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The Spaniard later explained that he was lacking grip.

“Not many overtakes, just the first lap,” he said.

“Later on, I caught the rhythm, step by step I overtook two guys and I was able to be constant. But not enough.

“I was suffering a lot with general grip, with the front and the rear tyre.

“We have to be happy because we kept that level that I was showing in the last races. But it's true that this weekend we didn't find our maximum.

Alex Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Alex Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Silverstone for example we were able to save a little bit the rear tyre, to manage, and here was the opposite.

“Other Ducatis were managing the tyre much better than me.”

Alex Marquez set his best lap of the 23-lap race on lap nine, compared with laps 13 and 14 for Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta and Marco Bezzecchi ahead.

“This year, since the beginning, I didn't feel that same grip,” said Alex, who finished runner-up to Marc in both Aragon races in 2025.

Alex is ninth in the world championship but gained 22 points on fellow GP26 rider Pecco Bagnaia, who is now 15 points ahead.

Tags:

Alex Marquez
Gresini Racing MotoGP
Ducati
“We didn't find our maximum” - early mistake costs Alex Marquez at Aragon MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Aragon MotoGP race
Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Aragon MotoGP qualifying.
MotoGP News
"Losing a lot" - Alex Marquez uses Marc to tackle Aragon MotoGP “homework”
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
“Sometimes you cannot do anything” - Marc Marquez reacts to Aragon pole defeat by Bezzecchi
Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP qualifying.
MotoGP News
“Need to try something” - Alex Marquez explains Aragon sector anomaly
Alex Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
2026 Aragon MotoGP - Friday Practice Results
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez explains “no control over my right arm” comment after Silverstone MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
“Hung out to dry” - Brad Binder “proper screwed” on opening lap of Aragon MotoGP
2m ago
Brad Binder, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Solid MotoGP return for one Ducati rider but week off “important” before Misano
7m ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
‘For personal reasons’ - Fabio Quartararo won’t help with Yamaha development anymore
30m ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Finally able to fight” - Toprak no longer “alone” in Aragon MotoGP
58m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
'Quick as Marc' - Jack Miller “can’t fault” Yamaha V4 in one key area
2h ago
Jack Miller, Enea Bastianini, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
‘The worst one for me’ - Marc Marquez names upcoming MotoGP race concerning him
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
“We didn't find our maximum” - early mistake costs Alex Marquez at Aragon MotoGP
3h ago
Alex Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta’s surprising choice for “my best race so far” in MotoGP
4h ago
Pedro Acosta chases race leader Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo explains rare last-place MotoGP finish at Aragon
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Major chances” for one Ducati rider to rebound at Misano after poor Aragon MotoGP
4h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.