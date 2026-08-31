“We didn't find our maximum” - early mistake costs Alex Marquez at Aragon MotoGP

After a front row in qualifying and runner-up finish in the Sprint, Alex Marquez’s hopes of a double Aragon podium suffered an early blow in Sunday’s grand prix.

While brother Marc battled a lowered ride-height device through the opening turns, Alex made a gearshift error and completed the first lap in sixth.

“The start and the first lap was not easy. I did a mistake on the exit of Turn 2 to 3, I didn't put third gear and my bike was not pushing,” he said.

The Gresini rider was back up to fourth on lap two, where he ultimately remained until the chequered flag.

Alex Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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The Spaniard later explained that he was lacking grip.

“Not many overtakes, just the first lap,” he said.

“Later on, I caught the rhythm, step by step I overtook two guys and I was able to be constant. But not enough.

“I was suffering a lot with general grip, with the front and the rear tyre.

“We have to be happy because we kept that level that I was showing in the last races. But it's true that this weekend we didn't find our maximum.

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Alex Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“Silverstone for example we were able to save a little bit the rear tyre, to manage, and here was the opposite.

“Other Ducatis were managing the tyre much better than me.”

Alex Marquez set his best lap of the 23-lap race on lap nine, compared with laps 13 and 14 for Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta and Marco Bezzecchi ahead.

“This year, since the beginning, I didn't feel that same grip,” said Alex, who finished runner-up to Marc in both Aragon races in 2025.

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Alex is ninth in the world championship but gained 22 points on fellow GP26 rider Pecco Bagnaia, who is now 15 points ahead.