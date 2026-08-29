"Losing a lot" - Alex Marquez uses Marc to tackle Aragon MotoGP “homework”

Alex Marquez capitalised on brother Marc’s Turn 1 move on pole-sitter Marco Bezzecchi to also overtake the Aprilia rider on the exit.

It put the Gresini rider into an "unexpected" second place, but he was able to keep Bezzecchi at bay in the early laps despite the Italian running the soft rear tyre.

However, any thoughts of challenging Marc for victory ended when Alex began struggling with rising front tyre pressure.

He eventually took the chequered flag 1.1s behind the red machine and 0.9s clear of Bezzecchi.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

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“I was not expecting to be in the middle of that fight because I believed that Marco was faster than me today, like Marc,” Alex Marquez said. “But I was lucky in the first corner to attack Marco and put myself in second.

“Then I closed the door for three laps because I knew with the soft rear in that moment he had a big advantage. I just tried to close the door and from that moment I started my race.

“Then when I was really close to Marc, the front tyre pressure and temperature got a bit high and I started to close the front.

“So I decided to control that gap with Marc and try to be on the pace more safely.

“Because even when I was really close I was not able to overtake, because he was faster than me, and it also created many problems.”

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Sector Times, Qualifying, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © MotoGP

Alex's Aragon 'homework'

Following Marc also allowed Alex to work on his standout weakness at Aragon: Sector 3.

“Thanks for reminding me - I was last in Sector 3 in Qualifying 2!” Alex smiled. Yeah, I'm losing a lot.

“For that [sector], the race for me was like a practice, just trying to follow the line of Marc in Turns 12-13, and trying to be a little bit more precise.

“But still I miss some confidence on the front to brake later into 12. So that point is where I lose. But it's not just the brake point, it's how to make it from 12 to 13.

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“Tomorrow I have some homework in the warm-up to try to be a little bit better, more precise - and faster, of course.”

Team-mate Fermin Aldeguer finished sixth on his return from injury.