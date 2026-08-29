“Sometimes you cannot do anything” - Marc Marquez reacts to Aragon pole defeat by Bezzecchi

Marc Marquez says Marco Bezzecchi holds a pace advantage after the Aprilia rider snatched MotoGP pole position at Aragon.

Bezzecchi beats Marquez to Aragon pole
Bezzecchi beats Marquez to Aragon pole
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi is predicting a “tough fight” with both Marquez brothers in the Aragon MotoGP Sprint after beating the Ducatis to pole position on Saturday morning.

Billed as a weekend where reigning champion Marc Marquez needs to capitalise on one of his most successful circuits to claw back points on the title-leading Aprilias, Bezzecchi instead emerged on top of Friday Practice, then repeated the feat in FP2 and qualifying.

“FP2 and qualifying were positive for me. I'm happy to grab the pole position, but now the real job starts,” said Bezzecchi, who is still nursing injuries from Sachsenring.

“We start in a good place, but Marc and Alex are both super fast in terms of pace with both [medium and soft rear] tyres. So it's going to be a tough fight. But we are enjoying and let's see what we can do.”

Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez came into the weekend undefeated in an Aragon track session since joining Ducati in 2025.

That run has been comprehensively broken, but, as Bezzecchi suggested, Marquez set his best final practice time on a medium rather than soft rear tyre.

Nonetheless, the Spaniard, currently 40 points behind title leader Jorge Martin and nine behind runner-up Bezzecchi, also sees the Italian as having the edge on race pace.

“Happy because the feeling is good,” Marquez said after being beaten in qualifying. “But there is one rider, that is Marco, that at the moment has a better pace than us. 

"So, sometimes you cannot do anything. It's just try to do your best, and it's what we are doing.”

Marquez pushed his Desmosedici to the limit in an attempt to snatch pole back from Bezzecchi before a front-end slide ended his challenge.

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“As you see in the qualifying, I pushed hard. On the brake points, maybe too much!” Marquez smiled.

“I had that moment, but apart from that, I feel that we can keep a constant pace.

“But Marco Bezzecchi has a bit faster pace. So, let's see. We need to wait and take the maximum.”

The dark horse is brother Alex, who split Bezzecchi and Marc on Friday afternoon and completes the front row of the grid.

“I'm happy with this front row. It was the objective,” Alex said. “This morning we suffered a lot, trying a few things. But in qualifying we turned things around in a really good way.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP qualifying.
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP qualifying.
© Gold and Goose

“I was not able to improve in the second run for yellow flags but I’m happy with the with the rhythm, with the feeling, and I think we have a great options. But everything will depend a lot on the start and the first laps.”

Martin will start from fifth place, between Silverstone winner Raul Fernandez and KTM’s Pedro Acosta, whose late fall brought out the yellow flags in qualifying.

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Marc Marquez
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“Sometimes you cannot do anything” - Marc Marquez reacts to Aragon pole defeat by Bezzecchi
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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