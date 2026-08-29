Starting grid for the 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint race
The full starting grid for Saturday’s 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint race.
Marco Bezzecchi returns to pole position for the first time since Mugello after inflicting a surprise qualifying defeat on Aragon king Marc Marquez.
But who will claim glory in the Sprint?
Marquez has never been beaten as a Ducati rider at Aragon, but was forced to push his Desmosedici over the limit to try and beat Bez in qualifying.
The contest was settled by a front end slide, which left Marquez 0.089s short of the Aprilia star.
Gresini’s Alex Marquez went under the radar for third, but has also been fast all weekend.
Row two of the grid will be headed by Trackhouse’s Silverstone winner Raul Fernandez, with Bezzecchi’s team-mate and title leader Jorge Martin making progress for fifth.
Pedro Acosta claimed sixth on the grid for KTM despite a late crash.
Fabio di Giannantonio and Pecco Bagnaia start just seventh and eighth on their GP26s, with Johann Zarco finishing his first qualifying since May with an impressive ninth on his comeback.
The 11-lap Aragon Sprint starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).
There are no penalties for the Sprint, but Zarco must serve a double long lap in the grand prix, for causing the Turn 1 Catalunya accident where he sustained his knee injuries.
2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint race: Full starting grid
Row 1: Marco Bezzecchi (pole), Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez
Row 2: Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martin, Pedro Acosta
Row 3: Fabio Di Giannantonio, Francesco Bagnaia, Johann Zarco
Row 4: Diogo Moreira, Fermin Aldeguer, Franco Morbidelli
Row 5: Jack Miller, Brad Binder, Joan Mir
Row 6: Enea Bastianini, Fabio Quartararo, Luca Marini
Row 7: Alex Rins, Pol Espargaro, Toprak Razgatlioglu
Row 8: Lorenzo Savadori