Starting grid for the 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint race

The full starting grid for Saturday’s 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint race.

Marco Bezzecchi claims a hard-fought pole at the Aragon MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi claims a hard-fought pole at the Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi returns to pole position for the first time since Mugello after inflicting a surprise qualifying defeat on Aragon king Marc Marquez.

But who will claim glory in the Sprint?

Marquez has never been beaten as a Ducati rider at Aragon, but was forced to push his Desmosedici over the limit to try and beat Bez in qualifying.

The contest was settled by a front end slide, which left Marquez 0.089s short of the Aprilia star.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Gresini’s Alex Marquez went under the radar for third, but has also been fast all weekend.

Row two of the grid will be headed by Trackhouse’s Silverstone winner Raul Fernandez, with Bezzecchi’s team-mate and title leader Jorge Martin making progress for fifth.

Pedro Acosta claimed sixth on the grid for KTM despite a late crash.

Fabio di Giannantonio and Pecco Bagnaia start just seventh and eighth on their GP26s, with Johann Zarco finishing his first qualifying since May with an impressive ninth on his comeback.

The 11-lap Aragon Sprint starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

Johann Zarco, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Johann Zarco, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

There are no penalties for the Sprint, but Zarco must serve a double long lap in the grand prix, for causing the Turn 1 Catalunya accident where he sustained his knee injuries.

2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint race: Full starting grid

Row 1:    Marco Bezzecchi (pole), Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez            
Row 2:    Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martin, Pedro Acosta            
Row 3:    Fabio Di Giannantonio, Francesco Bagnaia, Johann Zarco            
Row 4:    Diogo Moreira, Fermin Aldeguer, Franco Morbidelli            
Row 5:    Jack Miller, Brad Binder, Joan Mir            
Row 6:    Enea Bastianini, Fabio Quartararo, Luca Marini            
Row 7:    Alex Rins, Pol Espargaro, Toprak Razgatlioglu            
Row 8:    Lorenzo Savadori

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Tags:

Marco Bezzecchi
Marc Marquez
Alex Marquez
Raul Fernandez
Jorge Martin
Pedro Acosta
Francesco Bagnaia
Johann Zarco
Starting grid for the 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint race
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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