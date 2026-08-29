Fabio Quartararo “knew something was wrong” before Yamaha MotoGP engine blow-up

Fabio Quartararo says his Yamaha engine was in trouble from the start of the Aragon sprint

Fabio Quartararo suffered an engine blow-up in the Aragon sprint
Fabio Quartararo suffered an engine blow-up in the Aragon sprint
© Gold and Goose

Fabio Quartararo says he “nearly stopped” at the start of the MotoGP Aragon sprint, as his Yamaha engine was already having an issue before it blew up.

The 2021 world champion’s difficult Aragon weekend continued on Saturday, as he struggled to 17th in qualifying, before retiring after his engine expired on lap five of 11.

The Frenchman says the problem with the engine was apparent from the start, and he was gradually losing power before it finally stopped.

“I think it’s easy to see what happened,” he said.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“But from the start already, the engine, I nearly stopped at the start. And then I was losing power step by step.

“And it happened to me in Thailand. I knew something was wrong until the lap where we all saw what happened. So, nothing really to say.”

Fabio Quartararo already lost an engine from his allocation earlier in the year, with the Yamaha rider left with just three fresh units until the 19th round of the calendar, when he will be able to use a 10th.

However, he isn’t sure what engine from his allocation actually blew up on Saturday at Aragon.

“To be honest, I don't know how many engines we have,” he added.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“But I think we have not so much left. So I don't know if it was used or not.

“But all weekend this bike was really slow.

“We had to test a lot of things during the weekend.

“So I jumped from one bike to the other. It was more about testing than trying to find performance this weekend. But I hope it was a high-mileage engine.”

‘I’ve been a test rider, not a race rider, this weekend’

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Quartararo has been testing numerous new parts for Yamaha this weekend, including a new chassis, which he says is “worse” than his standard one.

“Yes, it's worse,” he said of the new Yamaha frame.

“Yesterday, I said it was worse. They wanted to compare again this morning. It was worse.

“So I think, as I said, I was more about test rider this weekend, testing three times the chassis.

“But it was not working. We had a new link also, was not improved.

“So I basically ran with a standard bike. But when you jump to one chassis, one other, even if the difference is not too big, already the feeling is not there.

“But I was a bit confused. But it is what it is. And we are trying to find more performance.”

Tags:

Fabio Quartararo
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo “knew something was wrong” before Yamaha MotoGP engine blow-up
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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