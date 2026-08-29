Aragon Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Aragon Sprint race at MotorLand, round 13 of 22.
Jorge Martin takes a reduced 29-point MotoGP world championship lead into Sunday's Aragon Grand Prix after a fifth-place finish in Saturday's Sprint race.
Team-mate Marco Bezzecchi remains Martin's nearest challenger, but victory for Marc Marquez in the Sprint moves the reigning champion ahead of the absent Ai Ogura for third.
Fabio di Giannantonio suffered another blow to his title hopes with a DNF, but retains fifth ahead of Raul Fernandez heading into Sunday.
Martin will still lead the standings whatever happens tomorrow, but Marc is now just four points from Bezzecchi in second...
Aragon Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|245
|2
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|216
|(-29)
|3
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|212
|(-33)
|4
|˅1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|203
|(-42)
|5
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|199
|(-46)
|6
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|186
|(-59)
|7
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|169
|(-76)
|8
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|143
|(-102)
|9
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|115
|(-130)
|10
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|86
|(-159)
|11
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|80
|(-165)
|12
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|76
|(-169)
|13
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|72
|(-173)
|14
|^1
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|57
|(-188)
|15
|˅1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|55
|(-190)
|16
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|53
|(-192)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|35
|(-210)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|29
|(-216)
|19
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|23
|(-222)
|20
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|21
|(-224)
|21
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|14
|(-231)
|22
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|10
|(-235)
|23
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|9
|(-236)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-239)
|25
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|3
|(-242)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie