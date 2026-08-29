Aragon Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Aragon Sprint race at MotorLand, round 13 of 22.

Jorge Martin's title lead reduced after the Aragon MotoGP Sprint.
Jorge Martin's title lead reduced after the Aragon MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin takes a reduced 29-point MotoGP world championship lead into Sunday's Aragon Grand Prix after a fifth-place finish in Saturday's Sprint race.

Team-mate Marco Bezzecchi remains Martin's nearest challenger, but victory for Marc Marquez in the Sprint moves the reigning champion ahead of the absent Ai Ogura for third.

Fabio di Giannantonio suffered another blow to his title hopes with a DNF, but retains fifth ahead of Raul Fernandez heading into Sunday.

Martin will still lead the standings whatever happens tomorrow, but Marc is now just four points from Bezzecchi in second...

Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Aragon Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)245 
2=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)216(-29)
3^1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)212(-33)
4˅1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)203(-42)
5=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)199(-46)
6=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)186(-59)
7=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)169(-76)
8=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)143(-102)
9=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)115(-130)
10=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)86(-159)
11=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)80(-165)
12=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)76(-169)
13=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)72(-173)
14^1Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*57(-188)
15˅1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)55(-190)
16=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)53(-192)
17=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)35(-210)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)29(-216)
19=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)23(-222)
20=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)21(-224)
21=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*14(-231)
22=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)10(-235)
23=Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)9(-236)
24=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)6(-239)
25=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)3(-242)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Ai Ogura
Raul Fernandez
Fabio di Giannantonio
Francesco Bagnaia
Aragon Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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