Jorge Martin takes a reduced 29-point MotoGP world championship lead into Sunday's Aragon Grand Prix after a fifth-place finish in Saturday's Sprint race.

Team-mate Marco Bezzecchi remains Martin's nearest challenger, but victory for Marc Marquez in the Sprint moves the reigning champion ahead of the absent Ai Ogura for third.

Fabio di Giannantonio suffered another blow to his title hopes with a DNF, but retains fifth ahead of Raul Fernandez heading into Sunday.

Martin will still lead the standings whatever happens tomorrow, but Marc is now just four points from Bezzecchi in second...

Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Aragon Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 245 2 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 216 (-29) 3 ^1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 212 (-33) 4 ˅1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 203 (-42) 5 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 199 (-46) 6 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 186 (-59) 7 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 169 (-76) 8 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 143 (-102) 9 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 115 (-130) 10 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 86 (-159) 11 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 80 (-165) 12 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 76 (-169) 13 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 72 (-173) 14 ^1 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 57 (-188) 15 ˅1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 55 (-190) 16 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 53 (-192) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 35 (-210) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 29 (-216) 19 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 23 (-222) 20 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 21 (-224) 21 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 14 (-231) 22 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 10 (-235) 23 = Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 9 (-236) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-239) 25 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 3 (-242)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

