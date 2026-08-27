Marc Marquez explains “no control over my right arm” comment after Silverstone MotoGP

Marc Marquez plans to conserve more energy during MotoGP Fridays after Silverstone exposed continuing limitations with his right arm.

Marc Marquez adjusts approach after Silverstone
Marc Marquez adjusts approach after Silverstone
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez has explained the alarming “no control over my right arm” comment he made to the Ducati Lenovo team after the Silverstone MotoGP.

The reigning MotoGP champion was speaking moments after finishing the race in a lowly seventh place, with the encounter broadcast by Ducati’s own YouTube series.

“At Silverstone, on Sunday especially, I was a bit upset because I was not riding as I can,” Marquez explained at Aragon on Thursday.

“After the summer break, I believed that my physical condition would be better because I gained some muscle in the gym.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“[So] I approached the weekend in a normal way, riding in a good or aggressive way from FP1.

“But immediately when I got up on Sunday, I saw that it's not the time to do it.

“I need to [save some energy]. I need to just do some laps on Friday and then be in a better physical condition for the Saturday and Sunday.”

Asked if the Silverstone issue was related to the nerve issue he had struggled with earlier in the season, for which Marquez underwent surgery in May, he replied:

“It's related to the seven different surgeries I have in my right shoulder. So that's it.”

Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

After slipping 40 points behind world championship leader Jorge Martin during the Aprilia-dominated Silverstone event, all eyes are now on Marquez to respond at one of his most successful circuits.

“Obviously we are on a racetrack I like for my riding style,” he said of Aragon. “It suits me well in the last years, and if we want to fight for the championship, we must finish in front of these [Aprilia] guys. So we will try.”

Marquez is a seven-time Aragon winner, including victories in all four races he has contested at the circuit on a Ducati.

However, he remains wary of the threat posed by Aprilia.

“It's obvious that Aprilia found something this year because all four Aprilia riders are very fast at every racetrack and especially racetracks like Assen and Silverstone with fast corners,” Marquez said.

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“Here we have a mix of those corners so let's see. But, in the end, I feel well with my bike and I know that if I take the maximum potential I can fight for the victory.”

Marquez added: “The pressure is there for everybody but it's not more than in the past.

“It's true that last year I was riding in an easier way. This year, even in Silverstone, riding at my 100% on Friday and Saturday, I was only fifth, fourth.

“Here it should be better for the right arm because of the left corners, plus my particular riding style [prefers] the left corners.

“I would like to be competitive in the next races. If we can, we will. Let’s see.”

One potential Aprilia rival will be absent this weekend, with Assen winner Ai Ogura, currently six points ahead of Marquez in the world championship, forced to withdraw after suffering a hand injury in training.

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Marc Marquez
Ducati Lenovo Team
Ducati
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Marc Marquez explains “no control over my right arm” comment after Silverstone MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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