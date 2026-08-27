“I'll have to suffer” - Marco Bezzechi details injury “setback” ahead of Aragon MotoGP

Marco Bezzecchi is struggling with a pre-existing knee injury

Marco Bezzecchi is still battling injury ahead of the Aragon GP
Marco Bezzecchi is still battling injury ahead of the Aragon GP
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi admits he will “have to suffer” in the coming stretch of MotoGP races as he continues to battle a knee injury he sustained prior to the summer break.

The erstwhile championship leader suffered a spate of injuries ahead of the summer break from crashes at the German Grand Prix

The Aprilia rider fractured his collarbone in Germany, but it was damage to his knee which has proven to have had a bigger impact on his recovery.

Ahead of this weekend’s Aragon Grand Prix, he said in an Aprilia preview for the round that he suffered a “slight setback” after the Silverstone race.

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 British MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 British MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Commenting on this further on Thursday at Aragon, Marco Bezzecchi said: “Obviously, Silverstone was good but was also super tough.

“And after the race weekend I was struggling, especially with my knee.

“It’s true that the shoulder, I can’t complain too much.

“I’m recovering quite well. It’s obviously not like I want, but at the moment it’s the maximum that I can have.

“But with my left knee, I’m still struggling a lot.

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“Unfortunately, this injury takes a lot of time to be better. And riding on it is not the best painkiller.

“But, at the end, I’m trying my best. I gave my all to be at Silverstone. I gave my all to be here. It will be a tough one as well, but I will try my best.”

The Aragon Grand Prix marks the first of 10 races in 14 weeks to conclude the 2026 season.

Asked if this will cause him problems in his recovery, Bezzecchi added: “Well, it’s going to be tough.

“As I said before, the shoulder is recovering in the right way, I think.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“It’s clear that it’s a collarbone, so it’s not a super big injury. But the fracture was super big.

“So, the surgery was a bit longer compared to the previous time I broke my bones.

“But the problem is more about my left knee, which is taking more time.

“It’s creating liquid inside, so it becomes difficult to bend the leg and push on the footpeg.

“So, I’m doing everything I can to try to recover as quick as I can.

“But, for sure, I will have to suffer. But, at the end, it’s like this, so I will just try my best.”

Tags:

Marco Bezzecchi
Aprilia Racing
“I'll have to suffer” - Marco Bezzechi details injury “setback” ahead of Aragon MotoGP
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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