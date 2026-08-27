“I still dream” - “Speed addict” Johann Zarco ready for MotoGP return at Aragon

Johann Zarco will climb aboard a MotoGP bike for the first time since Barcelona in May during Friday’s opening practice for the Aragon Grand Prix.

The LCR Honda rider has been sidelined for more than 100 days after sustaining knee ligament injuries when his leg became brutally tangled in Pecco Bagnaia’s rear wheel, following a fall at Turn 1 of the restarted race.

Zarco was officially cleared to return after passing a mandatory MotoGP medical check on Thursday.

“Great to be back and pretty happy because from what I have done and the way I've been training, it was nice to see the quick improvement,” Zarco said.

Pecco Bagnaia helps Johann Zarco after the Catalunya restart accident. © Gold and Goose

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“The main tests were training with the motorbike, and this, step-by-step, became always a good confirmation that I can come back in Aragon. And without any pressure, taking the time to enjoy the speed here on the MotoGP bike.

“The feeling on the left leg is already good, but we know that the process to be at 100% needs more time. But I'm not a soccer player or a skier. So, as a rider, the condition I have is more than [good] enough to race again.”

Zarco, winner of the 2023 Australian Grand Prix for Pramac Ducati and last year’s home Le Mans round for LCR, added:

“Luckily, the break was only three months. It's long, but not long enough to lose all the skills. It will be just a pleasure to be back because I'm a speed addict.”

The oldest rider on the grid at 36, Zarco said the enforced break had also given him time to reflect.

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Johann Zarco, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“Maybe the fresh thought I got is, I still want to race, and I still want to race to perform.

“So, when I saw the Honda guys struggling, I was not missing this moment. I said, "Almost, it's good to be home because it's really hard to struggle!"

“So, I'm happy to be back, but I really hope I will have the speed to be where I could have aimed before the crash.

“I still dream and want to race to get a great result.”

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Cal Crutchlow, who replaced Zarco during his recovery, remains on standby at Aragon if the Frenchman is unable to complete the weekend.

Should Zarco start Sunday’s race, he will need to serve a double long lap penalty for causing the Catalunya accident involving Bagnaia and Luca Marini.

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