Cal Crutchlow remains on standby for Aragon MotoGP

Cal Crutchlow could make another MotoGP appearance if Johann Zarco is unable to complete his planned comeback at Aragon next weekend.

Crutchlow retained as Zarco backup.
Crutchlow retained as Zarco backup.
© Gold and Goose

LCR Honda has confirmed that Cal Crutchlow will still be present at next weekend’s Aragon MotoGP as a “backup”.

Johann Zarco will attempt an early return at the Spanish track, after being sidelined for 100 days by serious knee ligament injuries suffered in Catalunya.

Zarco’s original comeback target was the following Misano event, in mid-September.

However, an LCR statement confirming the Frenchman’s Aragon plans said Zarco's recovery “has continued to improve in recent weeks, allowing him to bring forward his return to racing”.

Cal Crutchlow.
Cal Crutchlow.
© Gold and Goose

That will still depend on passing a pre-event medical check, then on how Zarco feels when he rides an RCV for the first time since May.

As such, LCR has confirmed that Crutchlow, who was drafted in to replace Zarco for the past six rounds and had been expected to make a final stand-in appearance next weekend, “will be at Aragon as a ‘backup’ plan, in case the team needs him”.

Crutchlow, LCR’s most successful MotoGP rider with three victories during his full-time career, came out of retirement to replace Zarco and has claimed a best finish of 16th during his stand-in appearances.

Zarco will need to serve a double long lap penalty for causing the Turn 1 Catalunya incident, which also brought down Pecco Bagnaia and Luca Marini, in his next grand prix race.

The 36-year-old suffered the knee injuries when his leg became tangled in Bagnaia's rear wheel.

Tags:

Cal Crutchlow
Johann Zarco
LCR Honda
MotoGP
Cal Crutchlow remains on standby for Aragon MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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