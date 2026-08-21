Cal Crutchlow remains on standby for Aragon MotoGP

LCR Honda has confirmed that Cal Crutchlow will still be present at next weekend’s Aragon MotoGP as a “backup”.

Johann Zarco will attempt an early return at the Spanish track, after being sidelined for 100 days by serious knee ligament injuries suffered in Catalunya.

Zarco’s original comeback target was the following Misano event, in mid-September.

However, an LCR statement confirming the Frenchman’s Aragon plans said Zarco's recovery “has continued to improve in recent weeks, allowing him to bring forward his return to racing”.

Cal Crutchlow. © Gold and Goose

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That will still depend on passing a pre-event medical check, then on how Zarco feels when he rides an RCV for the first time since May.

As such, LCR has confirmed that Crutchlow, who was drafted in to replace Zarco for the past six rounds and had been expected to make a final stand-in appearance next weekend, “will be at Aragon as a ‘backup’ plan, in case the team needs him”.

Crutchlow, LCR’s most successful MotoGP rider with three victories during his full-time career, came out of retirement to replace Zarco and has claimed a best finish of 16th during his stand-in appearances.

Zarco will need to serve a double long lap penalty for causing the Turn 1 Catalunya incident, which also brought down Pecco Bagnaia and Luca Marini, in his next grand prix race.

The 36-year-old suffered the knee injuries when his leg became tangled in Bagnaia's rear wheel.

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