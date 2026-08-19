“Raul had more balls” - Cal Crutchlow explains Fernandez’s Silverstone MotoGP victory

Cal Crutchlow says Raul Fernandez had “more balls” than his MotoGP rivals by pushing hard and making an early escape at Silverstone.

Crutchlow: “Raul had more balls”
Crutchlow: “Raul had more balls”
© Gold and Goose

Raul Fernandez defied expectations of careful tyre conservation by bolting into an early lead in the Silverstone MotoGP.

The Trackhouse rider pulled away from fellow Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi by an average of half a second per lap for the opening nine laps.

Fernandez’s advantage then peaked at 4.460s just as Bezzecchi lost second place to factory Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin.

Raul Fernandez's race lead per lap at the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez's race lead per lap at the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Peter McLaren

However, any fears that Fernandez had overworked his rear tyre by pushing too hard too early, leaving him vulnerable in the second half of the race, proved unfounded.

Although title leader Martin initially made an impact on Fernandez’s advantage, the Trackhouse rider responded on laps 13 and 14, pushing the gap back above four seconds.

Fernandez then managed his advantage over Martin to claim a comfortable 2.5s victory.

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Raul had more balls”

Asked if he was surprised by how quickly Fernandez had been able to establish such a large lead, Cal Crutchlow, appearing in front of his home fans as a stand-in for the injured Johann Zarco at LCR Honda, replied:

“What you have to realise is [that happens when] someone is willing to take the gamble.

“Somebody is willing to push, and the others probably weren't willing to push.

“Raul had more balls in those first five laps than everyone else to say, ‘I'm OK with the rear tyre [wear], I'm going’.

“Where the others may have thought, ‘OK, he's going to come back to us in ten laps’ and he didn't.”

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Crutchlow also felt the Aprilia RS-GP played a part in allowing Fernandez to maintain his pace.

“The Aprilias were the only ones without any problem with the tyre [wear], let's say, over the whole weekend,” Crutchlow said.

“Everyone else was trying to manage [the tyre].

“Maybe [Aprilia] just weren't generating the same heat [in the rear tyre] as the rest of the manufacturers and riders for some reason."

Tags:

Raul Fernandez
Cal Crutchlow
MotoGP
“Raul had more balls” - Cal Crutchlow explains Fernandez’s Silverstone MotoGP victory
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
“I know what would make the racing better”: Cal Crutchlow on 2027 MotoGP rules
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
The ‘great rider’ attribute that convinced Trackhouse to keep Raul Fernandez
Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Too many variables” - Trackhouse explains why MotoGP wins are not a KPI
Raul Fernandez, Justin Marks celebrate Silverstone MotoGP victory.
MotoGP News
Cal Crutchlow firm despite MotoGP return: “I don’t miss the sport”
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, leaving pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Aprilia pinpoints “where we have an advantage” after Silverstone MotoGP dominance
Jorge Martin congratulates Raul Fernandez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Trackhouse: The next American MotoGP champion is probably three years old now
Nicky Hayden, world champion, 2006 Valencia MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
“You’ve just got to ride it”: Jack Miller on “kind of fun” element of Suzuka 8 Hours
1h ago
Jack Miller, Suzuka 8 Hours.
MotoGP News
“Raul had more balls” - Cal Crutchlow explains Fernandez’s Silverstone MotoGP victory
3h ago
Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP team boss targeted by fake pass “scam”
6h ago
Gino Borsoi.
MotoGP News
“Without trying to win every time” - Aprilia explains Marco Bezzecchi’s new MotoGP approach
6h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ducati MotoGP nearly back to full strength as injured rider gets back on a bike
7h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
“This will make me happy” - Toprak sets target for remaining MotoGP rounds
8h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“The mark of a great athlete” - Fernandez impressed Trackhouse during MotoGP contract wait
18/08/26
Raul Fernandez, Sprint winner, Mugello 2026.
MotoGP News
Honda close to MotoGP rider development deal with leading Moto2 team?
18/08/26
Honda RC213V, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Netflix reportedly planning MotoGP-themed ‘heist thriller’
18/08/26
MotoGP logo, 2026 Spanish Grand Prix.
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco trains with Dakar star ahead of MotoGP return
18/08/26
Johann Zarco.