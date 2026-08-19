“This will make me happy” - Toprak sets target for remaining MotoGP rounds

Toprak Razgatlioglu is targeting his first MotoGP top ten finish during the remaining rounds of his rookie 2026 campaign.

The reigning WorldSBK champion has already come close, taking a best of 11th in the Hungarian Grand Prix and Brno Sprint.

However, he has not finished higher than 14th in the three rounds since.

“My target this year is still to finish in the top 10,” Razgatlioglu said after scoring two points last time at Silverstone.

“In the last ten races, I'll try to improve more, and maybe we see some top tens. If we can, this will make me happy.

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“But it’s not easy. I'm trying to do the best result.”

Yamaha's best finish with its new V4 this season is fifth place by Fabio Quartararo.

Alex Rins has a high of ninth position, with Razgatlioglu's team-mate Jack Miller a best of eighth place.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“My favourite track is Portimao”

Silverstone, which does not feature on the WorldSBK calendar, proved a difficult circuit for Razgatlioglu to learn on the Pramac Yamaha.

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However, Razgatlioglu won at the upcoming Aragon circuit in WorldSBK last season and has also tested at the Spanish venue on a MotoGP bike.

Meanwhile, the Turkish star’s favourite track, Portimao, will host the penultimate round of the season.

“Aragon, Portimao… I like some of these tracks. [Silverstone] was very difficult for me, but anyway, I'm learning.

“I never say, ‘This track is not for me’, because I like all tracks.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“But all riders have a favourite. Mine is Portimao - with the Superbike, but we will see with the MotoGP.

“But I hope before Portimao, we can do a special result.”

Razgatlioglu’s first goal for Aragon next weekend will be to keep pace with the other M1 riders.

“I hope we improve something and we are with the other Yamaha riders in Aragon, because this is the [first] target now," he said.

Silverstone MotoGP Race Lap times: Top 3 plus Yamaha riders. © Peter McLaren

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Razgatlioglu is currently 21st in the world championship, eight points behind Miller.

After spending his rookie season adapting to Michelin tyres, Razgatlioglu will return to Pirelli rubber for the new 850cc era.