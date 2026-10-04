Johann Zarco penalised for breaking MotoGP engine restart rule

Johann Zarco has fallen foul of MotoGP’s new-for-2026 engine restart rules, which ban a rider from trying to push-start a bike at the side of the track.

The incident, which resulted in a double long lap penalty for this afternoon’s Japanese Grand Prix, occurred after Zarco crashed during Sunday morning warm-up at Motegi.

The FIM Stewards said the Frenchman was observed attempting to “restart a non-running machine on the track, in front of the first line of protection and in the opposite direction at Turn 9, causing potential danger to yourself and others.

“This contravenes the specific instructions given to MotoGP competitors and teams. It is therefore an infringement of Article 1.21.4 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations.”

Johann Zarco, 2026 Japanese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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The official Penalty Explanation adds:

“During all track sessions, including sighting laps, warm up lap, practices, races & sprint, including after any red flag, any motorcycle not running for any reason (eg. a crash or technical problem) will immediately be taken by the Marshals behind the safety barrier (the ‘first line of protection’).

“After a crash or technical problem, non-running machines on track or in run-off areas will immediately be taken by the marshals behind the first line of protection where the marshals may assist the rider by lifting and/or holding the machine whilst repairs and/or adjustments are made.

“Any repairs or adjustments must be made behind the first line of protection, e.g. in the service road, by the rider working alone with no outside assistance except that given by the marshals.

“Marshals may assist the rider to push the machine in order for the rider to restart the machine in the service road. No machines may be push-started track side of the first line of protection. No person other than marshals or riders are permitted on the track side of the first line of protection."

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Johann Zarco, 2026 Japanese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Zarco was twelfth fastest in the extended warm-up session.

Alex Marquez also has a double long lap penalty for the Japanese Grand Prix, for causing a multi-rider accident on the opening lap of the Sprint.